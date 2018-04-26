DGAP-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V.
QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
26.04.2018 / 20:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets) has informed us on April 26, 2018 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.
The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:
Date of transaction: 20 April 2018
Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The
Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979
Place of residence: VENLO
Distribution in numbers
|Type of share
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|Capital interest
|Voting rights
|Manner of disposal
|Settlement
|Ordinary share
|343.086,00
|343.082,57
|Real
|Real
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
|Physical Delivery
|Ordinary share
|17.396,00
|17.395,83
|Real
|Real
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International
|Physical Delivery
|Ordinary share
|3.012,00
|3.012,00
|Real
|Real
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., LTD.
|Physical Delivery
|Ordinary share
|1.010.230,00
|1.010.219,90
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International
|Physical Delivery
|Ordinary share
|249.667,00
|249.664,50
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|Physical Delivery
|Option
|6.900.943,00
|6.900.943,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|Physical Delivery
|Convertible bond
|834.067,00
|834.067,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International
|Physical Delivery
|Swap
|3.452.389,00
|3.452.389,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|In Cash
|Contract for difference
|24.893,00
|24.893,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|In Cash
Distribution in percentages
|Type
|Total holding
|Directly real
|Directly potential
|Indirectly real
|Indirectly potential
|Capital interest
|5,56 %
|0,00 %
|0,00 %
|0,16 %
|5,40 %
|Voting rights
|5,56 %
|0,00 %
|0,00 %
|0,16 %
|5,40 %
Distribution in numbers (short)
|Number of shares
|Manner of disposal
|6.159.741,00
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International
|5.343.876,00
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
Distribution in percentages (short)
|Type
|Directly
|Indirectly
|Capital interest
|0,00 %
|4,98 %
QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:
https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=57165
26.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de