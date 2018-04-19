<
19.04.2018 20:00:14

DGAP-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V.
QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

19.04.2018 / 20:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets) has informed us on April 17, 2018 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 11 April 2018
Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The
Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979
Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Ordinary share 343.086,00 343.082,57 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 17.396,00 17.395,83 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 3.012,00 3.012,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., LTD. Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 1.010.230,00 1.010.219,90 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 249.667,00 249.664,50 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery
Option 6.900.943,00 6.900.943,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery
Convertible bond 834.067,00 834.067,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery
Swap 3.452.389,00 3.452.389,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In Cash
Contract for difference 24.893,00 24.893,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In Cash
 


Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Capital interest 5,56 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,16 % 5,40 %
Voting rights 5,56 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,16 % 5,40 %
 

Distribution in numbers (short)

Number of shares Manner of disposal
6.029.346,00 Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International
4.996.195,00 Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
 

 

Distribution in percentages (short)

Type Directly Indirectly
Capital interest 0,00 % 4,78 %
 

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:
https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=55821


19.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

676279  19.04.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=676279&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

12.04.18 QIAGEN buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
05.04.18 QIAGEN Halten DZ BANK
08.02.18 QIAGEN Hold S&P Capital IQ
06.02.18 QIAGEN Halten Independent Research GmbH
02.02.18 QIAGEN Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

QIAGEN N.V. 31.33 0.84% QIAGEN N.V.

