DGAP-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets) has informed us on April 11, 2018 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 05 April 2018

Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Ordinary share 343.086,00 343.082,57 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. Physical Delivery Ordinary share 17.396,00 17.395,83 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Physical Delivery Ordinary share 3.012,00 3.012,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., LTD. Physical Delivery Ordinary share 1.010.230,00 1.010.219,90 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Ordinary share 249.667,00 249.664,50 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Option 6.900.943,00 6.900.943,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Convertible bond 834.067,00 834.067,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Swap 3.452.389,00 3.452.389,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In Cash Contract for difference 24.893,00 24.893,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In Cash



Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 5,56 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,16 % 5,40 % Voting rights 5,56 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,16 % 5,40 %

Distribution in numbers (short)

Number of shares Manner of disposal 6.023.323,00 Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International 5.688.659,00 Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Distribution in percentages (short)

Type Directly Indirectly Capital interest 0,00 % 5,07 %

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=55629