09.05.2018 15:22:49
DGAP-PVR: MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: MTU Aero Engines AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
10. Other explanatory remarks:
09.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MTU Aero Engines AG
|Dachauer Straße 665
|80995 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mtu.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
683665 09.05.2018
Nachrichten zu MTU Aero Engines AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu MTU Aero Engines AGmehr Analysen
|08.05.18
|MTU Aero Engines kaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|04.05.18
|MTU Aero Engines buy
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|04.05.18
|MTU Aero Engines Hold
|Warburg Research
|04.05.18
|MTU Aero Engines Neutral
|Citigroup Corp.
|04.05.18
|MTU Aero Engines overweight
|Barclays Capital
Wall Street eröffnet freundlich
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Die US-Indizes sind am Mittwoch mit Gewinnen in den Handel gegangen.
Finanzen.net News
