<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.05.2018 21:59:22

DGAP-PVR: HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: HelloFresh SE
HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.05.2018 / 21:59
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
HelloFresh SE
Saarbrücker Straße 37a
10405 Berlin
Germany

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
Mr Albert Avdolyan,
Date of birth: 08 Nov 1970

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
17 May 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 0 % 0 % 0 % 160987210
Previous notification 7.35 % 0 % 7.35 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A161408 0 0 0 % 0 %
Total 0 0 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
None of the group companies (Vusoll Investments Inc., Phenomen Ventures LP, Ezill Financial Inc, Almonk Investments Ltd.) holds shares or financial instruments in HelloFresh SE anymore.  


28.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Saarbrücker Straße 37a
10405 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

690241  28.05.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=690241&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu HelloFreshmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu HelloFreshmehr Analysen

15.05.18 HelloFresh Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.05.18 HelloFresh buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
14.05.18 HelloFresh Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.04.18 HelloFresh buy Deutsche Bank AG
11.04.18 HelloFresh Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

11:22
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
10:01
EURO Stoxx 50-Future: In der normalen Konsolidierung
09:07
Vontobel: Setzen Sie auf Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen: Mit konservativem Sicherheitspuffer und attraktivem Coupon
08:55
SMI droht Gefahr
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:30
J.P. Morgan AM: Das Verbrauchervertrauen in der Eurozone bleibt solide
22.05.18
Schroders: Schroders kauft pan-europäischen Hotelmanager Algonquin
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

HelloFresh 11.50 -0.26% HelloFresh

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

McAfee: Krypto-Anleger sollten sich auf einen Bullenmarkt vorbereiten
Deshalb präsentiert sich der Euro zum Franken schwächer
Banken: Franken-Rally ist wahrscheinlich bald beendet
Apple verpasst vielversprechenden Trend und verliert dadurch eine Menge Geld
Darum erholt sich der Euro von seinen Verlusten zum Franken
Darum gibt der Euro seine Gewinne zu Dollar und Franken wieder ab
SMI schliesst mit kleinem Plus - DAX mit leichtem Verlust - US-Indizes im Feiertag
Von wegen Schnäppchen: Diese 30 Aktien haben es auf die Top-Empfehlungsliste von Morgan Stanley geschafft
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf
Vekselberg verklagt offenbar Schweizer Grossbanken

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst mit kleinem Plus - DAX mit leichtem Verlust - US-Indizes im Feiertag
Der heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am ersten Handelstag der neuen Woche freundlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB