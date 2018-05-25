<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
25.05.2018 14:46:22

DGAP-PVR: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

25.05.2018 / 14:46
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Prenzlauer Promenade 28
13089 Berlin
Germany

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Assignment of voting rights on the occasion of a shareholders' meeting

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
Mr Thomas Lange,
Date of birth: 09 Sep 1966

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Axel Sven Springer

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
25 May 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 5.56 % 0 % 5.56 % 16301456
Previous notification 4.02 % 0 % 4.02 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000FPH9000 2700 904406 0.02 % 5.54 %
Total 907106 5.56 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting: 29 May 2018
Holding position after general meeting: 0.02 % (equals 2700 voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 


25.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Prenzlauer Promenade 28
13089 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

689737  25.05.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=689737&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Francotyp-Postalia Holding AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Francotyp-Postalia Holding AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

09:49
Vontobel: derimail - Schwarzes Gold für Ihr Depot: Unsere beiden BRCs auf WTI Crude Oil und Ölförderer
08:37
SMI kommt nicht in Schwung
24.05.18
Trump ebnet Weg für weitere Strafzölle
22.05.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.05.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Südkoreas Wirtschaft beschleunigt Wachstum
22.05.18
Schroders: Schroders kauft pan-europäischen Hotelmanager Algonquin
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG 3.46 3.59% Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Banken: Franken-Rally ist wahrscheinlich bald beendet
Wisekey übernimmt St. Galler Cybersecurity-Firma Quovadis komplett - Wiskey-Aktie legt kräftig zu
Darum klettert der Franken zum Euro auf ein Zwei-Monats-Hoch
Darum hält sich der Eurokurs zum Franken nahe 1,16
Nach Fed-Protokoll: US-Börsen gehen fest aus dem Handel
Darum präsentiert sich der Euro zum Franken schwächer
SMI und DAX mit Aufschlägen
Darum erholt sich der Euro von seinen Verlusten zum Franken
Darum gerät der Euro unter Druck
Doppelte Versandpreise für Amazon: So will Trump gegen den Online-Riesen vorgehen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Watt Street vorbörslich wenig bewegt
Kurz vor dem Wochenende sind an den US-Börsen leichte Gewinne möglich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB