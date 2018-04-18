<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.04.2018 19:01:12

DGAP-PVR: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Veröffentlichung gemäss § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

18.04.2018 / 19:01
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.

Am 16. April 2018 erhielt die Deutsche Wohnen SE die folgende Mitteilung zu den mit dem Erwerb der Stimmrechte verfolgten Zielen und der Herkunft der für den Erwerb verwendeten Mittel gemäß § 43 WpHG:

'In respect to Section 43 of the Securities Trading Act (WpHG) regarding notification requirements applicable to BlackRock's holding in Deutsche Wohnen SE, please find below the response from us, BlackRock, Inc., and our subsidiaries (together referred to as the 'Notifying Parties'):

  • BlackRock, Inc.
  • BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
  • BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

The crossing of the thresholds do not result from acquisitions by the Notifying Parties but from attributions from investment managers and advisors which qualify as subsidiaries of at least one of the Notifying Parties and to which the voting rights are attributed

In respect of the aims underlying the purchase of the voting rights, we, the Notifying Parties, notify that:

  1. The investments are aimed at both implementing strategic objectives and at generating a trading profit. This results from Notifying Parties' overall intention to gain maximum returns for BlackRock's clients on both a short and a long term basis.
     
  2. We plan to acquire further voting rights within the next twelve months by means of a purchase or by any other means. Because our intention is to gain maximum returns for BlackRock's clients and therefore we may also sell shares.
     
  3. We intend to exert an influence on the appointment or removal of members of the issuer's administrative, managing and supervisory bodies. We will continue to exercise our right to vote at the company's annual general meeting, and any special general meetings should they be called in the best interests of our clients.
     
  4. We do not intend to achieve a material change in the company's capital structure, in particular as regards the ratio between own funds and external funds and the dividend policy. However, we might vote on such topics in the same way we set out in no. 3.

In respect of the origin of the funds used, we, the Notifying Parties, notify that:

Client funds were used in order to finance the purchase of the voting rights.'


18.04.2018 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Mecklenburgische Straße 57
14197 Berlin
Deutschland
Internet: http://www.deutsche-wohnen.com

 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

675001  18.04.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=675001&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Wohnen SEmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Deutsche Wohnen SEmehr Analysen

13.04.18 Deutsche Wohnen overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.04.18 Deutsche Wohnen Halten Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
09.04.18 Deutsche Wohnen buy Commerzbank AG
06.04.18 Deutsche Wohnen Equal weight Barclays Capital
04.04.18 Deutsche Wohnen Halten Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

17:20
Vontobel: 7.5% p.a. Coupon mit Schweizer Blue Chips
10:15
DAX Future: Mittelfristige Resistance-Zone wackelt
08:41
SMI-Anleger agieren wieder mutiger
09.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Zinswende in Europa rückt näher
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Deutsche Wohnen SE 44.65 0.34% Deutsche Wohnen SE

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum steigt der Euro über 1,19 Franken
Tim Draper erwartet einen Bitcoin-Preis von 250'000 Dollar
Wieso der Euro am Dienstag zum Franken an Boden gewinnt
Darum ist der Euro nahe bei 1,20 Franken
Darum kommt der Euro vom Tagestief zurück - Franken mehr unter Druck
Wieso der Euro zum Franken schwach bleibt
Bitcoin-Kurs: Krypto-Hedgefonds sagen neue Rekordhöhen voraus
Tesla-Zulassungen in der Schweiz und Österreich im März rückläufig
SMI und DAX gehen wenig bewegt aus dem Handel
Swiss-Re-Präsident erwartet massiven Prämieneinbruch bei Autoversicherungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen wenig bewegt aus dem Handel
Zur Wochenmitte zeigte sich der heimische Aktienmarkt etwas fester.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB