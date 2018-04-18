|
18.04.2018 19:01:12
DGAP-PVR: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Veröffentlichung gemäss § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
|
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Am 16. April 2018 erhielt die Deutsche Wohnen SE die folgende Mitteilung zu den mit dem Erwerb der Stimmrechte verfolgten Zielen und der Herkunft der für den Erwerb verwendeten Mittel gemäß § 43 WpHG:
'In respect to Section 43 of the Securities Trading Act (WpHG) regarding notification requirements applicable to BlackRock's holding in Deutsche Wohnen SE, please find below the response from us, BlackRock, Inc., and our subsidiaries (together referred to as the 'Notifying Parties'):
The crossing of the thresholds do not result from acquisitions by the Notifying Parties but from attributions from investment managers and advisors which qualify as subsidiaries of at least one of the Notifying Parties and to which the voting rights are attributed
In respect of the aims underlying the purchase of the voting rights, we, the Notifying Parties, notify that:
In respect of the origin of the funds used, we, the Notifying Parties, notify that:
Client funds were used in order to finance the purchase of the voting rights.'
18.04.2018 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Deutsche Wohnen SE
|Mecklenburgische Straße 57
|14197 Berlin
|Deutschland
|Internet:
|http://www.deutsche-wohnen.com
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
|
675001 18.04.2018
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Wohnen SEmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Deutsche Wohnen SEmehr Analysen
|13.04.18
|Deutsche Wohnen overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.04.18
|Deutsche Wohnen Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|09.04.18
|Deutsche Wohnen buy
|Commerzbank AG
|06.04.18
|Deutsche Wohnen Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|04.04.18
|Deutsche Wohnen Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|13.04.18
|Deutsche Wohnen overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.04.18
|Deutsche Wohnen Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|09.04.18
|Deutsche Wohnen buy
|Commerzbank AG
|06.04.18
|Deutsche Wohnen Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|04.04.18
|Deutsche Wohnen Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|13.04.18
|Deutsche Wohnen overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.04.18
|Deutsche Wohnen buy
|Commerzbank AG
|26.03.18
|Deutsche Wohnen Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.03.18
|Deutsche Wohnen buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.03.18
|Deutsche Wohnen buy
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|26.03.18
|Deutsche Wohnen Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.12.17
|Deutsche Wohnen Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.11.17
|Deutsche Wohnen Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.08.17
|Deutsche Wohnen Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.06.17
|Deutsche Wohnen Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.04.18
|Deutsche Wohnen Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|06.04.18
|Deutsche Wohnen Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|04.04.18
|Deutsche Wohnen Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|27.03.18
|Deutsche Wohnen Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|26.03.18
|Deutsche Wohnen Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}