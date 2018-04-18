|
18.04.2018 19:01:12
DGAP-PVR: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Wohnen SE
On 16 April 2018 Deutsche Wohnen SE received the following statement of intent and origin of the funds pursuant to Section 43 of the Securities Trading Act (WpHG):
'In respect to Section 43 of the Securities Trading Act (WpHG) regarding notification requirements applicable to BlackRock's holding in Deutsche Wohnen SE, please find below the response from us, BlackRock, Inc., and our subsidiaries (together referred to as the 'Notifying Parties'):
The crossing of the thresholds do not result from acquisitions by the Notifying Parties but from attributions from investment managers and advisors which qualify as subsidiaries of at least one of the Notifying Parties and to which the voting rights are attributed
In respect of the aims underlying the purchase of the voting rights, we, the Notifying Parties, notify that:
In respect of the origin of the funds used, we, the Notifying Parties, notify that:
Client funds were used in order to finance the purchase of the voting rights.'
18.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Wohnen SE
|Mecklenburgische Straße 57
|14197 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.deutsche-wohnen.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
675001 18.04.2018
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Wohnen SEmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Deutsche Wohnen SEmehr Analysen
|13.04.18
|Deutsche Wohnen overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.04.18
|Deutsche Wohnen Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|09.04.18
|Deutsche Wohnen buy
|Commerzbank AG
|06.04.18
|Deutsche Wohnen Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|04.04.18
|Deutsche Wohnen Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|13.04.18
|Deutsche Wohnen overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.04.18
|Deutsche Wohnen Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|09.04.18
|Deutsche Wohnen buy
|Commerzbank AG
|06.04.18
|Deutsche Wohnen Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|04.04.18
|Deutsche Wohnen Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|13.04.18
|Deutsche Wohnen overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.04.18
|Deutsche Wohnen buy
|Commerzbank AG
|26.03.18
|Deutsche Wohnen Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.03.18
|Deutsche Wohnen buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.03.18
|Deutsche Wohnen buy
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|26.03.18
|Deutsche Wohnen Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.12.17
|Deutsche Wohnen Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.11.17
|Deutsche Wohnen Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.08.17
|Deutsche Wohnen Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.06.17
|Deutsche Wohnen Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.04.18
|Deutsche Wohnen Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|06.04.18
|Deutsche Wohnen Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|04.04.18
|Deutsche Wohnen Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|27.03.18
|Deutsche Wohnen Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|26.03.18
|Deutsche Wohnen Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}