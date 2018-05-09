<
09.05.2018 17:09:39

DGAP-PVR: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09.05.2018 / 17:09
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG
Martin-Niemöller-Str. 23
18147 Rostock
Germany

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Notification according to Sec. 33 (2) WpHG (IPO of Issuer)

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
Mr Clemens Heijman,
Date of birth: 15 Sep 1962

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Alpha 4 S.A., SICAV-SIF

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
06 Dec 2017

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 9.997 % 0 % 9.997 % 15000048
Previous notification N/A % N/A % N/A % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2G9LL1 0 1499600 0 % 9.997 %
Total 1499600 9.997 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
Clemens Heijman 0 % 0 % 0 %
Cleardown B.V. 0 % 0 % 0 %
Privium Fund Managment (UK) Ltd. 9.997 % 0 % 9.997 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
ALPHA 4 S.A. SICAV-SIF is the legal owner of the Shares, and a sub-fund of LONG TERM INVEST. Privium Fund Managment (UK) Ltd is the delegated Investment Manager, which is ultimately oowned by Mr. C. Heijman 


09.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG
Martin-Niemöller-Str. 23
18147 Rostock
Germany
Internet: http://www.deutsche-industrie-reit.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

684535  09.05.2018 

