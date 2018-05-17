<
17.05.2018 11:26:22

DGAP-PVR: Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Bank AG
Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

17.05.2018 / 11:26
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Exercise of right to substitute shares delivered as collateral.

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
UBS Group AG Zurich
Switzerland

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
UBS AG

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
10 May 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 5.29 % 11.13 % 16.42 % 2066773131
Previous notification 4.58 % 11.84 % 16.42 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005140008 109359050 % 5.29 %
Total 109359050 5.29 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to recall of lent shares at any time 4866830 0.24 %
Right to substitute shares delivered as collaterals at any time 23562254 1.14 %
Right of use over shares at any time 19000712 0.92 %
Physically Settled Long Call Options 18.05.2018 to 08.03.2023 22960854 1.11 %
Physically Settled Long Call Options 11.02.2019 bis 17.12.2020 99286695 4.80 %
    Total 169677345 8.21 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Short Put Options 18.05.2018 to 17.01.2020 Physical 50368781 2.44 %
Equity Swaps 14.05.2018 to 14.02.2023 Cash 9277768 0.45 %
Long Call Options 12.06.2018 to 17.07.2018 Cash 19693 0.001 %
Equitiy Futures 18.05.2018 Cash 249970 0.01 %
Short Put Options 21.09.2018 Cash 433420 0.02 %
Short Put Warrants 17.09.2018 to 17.12.2018 Cash 418 0.00002 %
      Total 60350050 2.92 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 4.72 % 9.91 % 14.63 %
 
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 4.72 % 9.91 % 14.63 %
UBS Switzerland AG % % %
 
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 4.72 % 9.91 % 14.63 %
UBS Limited % % %
 
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 4.72 % 9.91 % 14.63 %
UBS Europe SE % % %
UBS Gestion S.G.I.I.C., SA % % %
 
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 4.72 % 9.91 % 14.63 %
Lantern Structured Asset Management Limited % % %
 
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 4.72 % 9.91 % 14.63 %
UBS Americas Holding LLC % % %
UBS Americas Inc. % % %
UBS Securities LLC % % %
 
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 4.72 % 9.91 % 14.63 %
UBS Americas Holding LLC % % %
UBS Americas Inc. % % %
UBS Financial Services Inc. % % %
 
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 4.72 % 9.91 % 14.63 %
UBS Americas Holding LLC % % %
UBS Americas Inc. % % %
UBS Asset Management (Americas) Inc. % % %
UBS Asset Management Trust Company % % %
 
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 4.72 % 9.91 % 14.63 %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited % % %
 
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 4.72 % 9.91 % 14.63 %
UBS Asset Management AG       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management Life Ltd       %       %       %
 
UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG 4.72 % 9.91 % 14.63 %
UBS Asset Management AG       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd       %       %       %
 
UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG 4.72 % 9.91 % 14.63 %
UBS Asset Management AG       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd       %       %       %
 
UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG 4.72 % 9.91 % 14.63 %
UBS Asset Management AG       %       %       %
UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) SA       %       %       %
 
UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG 4.72 % 9.91 % 14.63 %
UBS Asset Management AG       %       %       %
UBS Third Party Management Company SA       %       %       %
 
UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG 4.72 % 9.91 % 14.63 %
UBS Asset Management AG       %       %       %
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG       %       %       %
 
UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG 4.72 % 9.91 % 14.63 %
UBS Asset Management AG       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd % % %
 
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 4.72 % 9.91 % 14.63 %
UBS Trustees (Bahamas) Ltd % % %
 
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 4.72 % 9.91 % 14.63 %
UBS Trustees (Singapore) Ltd % % %
 
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 4.72 % 9.91 % 14.63 %
UBS (Jersey) Limited % % %
UBS Trustees (Jersey) Ltd % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 


17.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
Internet: www.db.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

686743  17.05.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=686743&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Deutsche Bank AG 13.00 0.20% Deutsche Bank AG

