Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
07.05.2018 15:00:04
DGAP-PVR: Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Bank AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
10. Other explanatory remarks:
07.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Bank AG
|Taunusanlage 12
|60325 Frankfurt a. M.
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.db.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
682967 07.05.2018
(Anzeige)Passende Defender Vontis
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Risikopuffer
|Maximale Rendite p.a.
|Deutsche Bank AG
|40981760
|39.70 %
|5.16 %
|Deutsche Bank AG
|40981358
|30.54 %
|6.66 %
|Deutsche Bank AG
|40052549
|32.68 %
|8.58 %
Defender VONTI (SVSP-BEZEICHNUNG: BARRIER REVERSE CONVERTIBLE (1230)) zeichnen sich durch einen garantierten Coupon, eine Barriere sowie eine - allerdings nur bedingte -Rückzahlung zum Nennwert aus. Falls der Basiswert die Barriere berührt, entfällt der Rückzahlungsanspruch. Die angegebenen Renditen können durch Transaktionskosten geschmälert werden. Weitere Informationen und das Termsheet (Final Terms) mir den rechtlich verbindlichen Konditionen finden Sie hier.
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Bank AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Deutsche Bank AGmehr Analysen
|11:38
|Deutsche Bank Reduce
|Oddo Seydler Bank AG
|04.05.18
|Deutsche Bank Sell
|Citigroup Corp.
|02.05.18
|Deutsche Bank Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.04.18
|Deutsche Bank Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|27.04.18
|Deutsche Bank Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11:38
|Deutsche Bank Reduce
|Oddo Seydler Bank AG
|04.05.18
|Deutsche Bank Sell
|Citigroup Corp.
|02.05.18
|Deutsche Bank Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.04.18
|Deutsche Bank Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|27.04.18
|Deutsche Bank Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.04.18
|Deutsche Bank buy
|equinet AG
|26.04.18
|Deutsche Bank kaufen
|DZ BANK
|26.04.18
|Deutsche Bank buy
|equinet AG
|09.04.18
|Deutsche Bank kaufen
|DZ BANK
|29.03.18
|Deutsche Bank kaufen
|DZ BANK
|11:38
|Deutsche Bank Reduce
|Oddo Seydler Bank AG
|04.05.18
|Deutsche Bank Sell
|Citigroup Corp.
|27.04.18
|Deutsche Bank Sell
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|27.04.18
|Deutsche Bank Reduce
|Commerzbank AG
|26.04.18
|Deutsche Bank Sell
|S&P Capital IQ
|02.05.18
|Deutsche Bank Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.04.18
|Deutsche Bank Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|27.04.18
|Deutsche Bank Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.04.18
|Deutsche Bank Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.04.18
|Deutsche Bank Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Wall Street fester erwartet
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Die US-Indizes dürften an die positive Entwicklung der letzten Woche anschliessen.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}