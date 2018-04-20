DGAP-PVR: Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



20.04.2018 / 15:56

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Deutsche Bank AG

Taunusanlage 12

60325 Frankfurt a. M.

Germany

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name: City and country of registered office: UBS Group AG Zurich

Switzerland

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

UBS AG



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 16 Apr 2018

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation 4.58 % 10.20 % 14.78 % 2066773131 Previous notification 4.34 % 9.28 % 13.62 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN absolute in % direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0005140008 94582710 % 4.58 % Total 94582710 4.58 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right to recall of lent shares at any time 6219564 0.30 % Right to substitute shares delivered as collaterals at any time 15140830 0.73 % Right of use over shares at any time 17601110 0.85 % Physically Settled Long Call Options from 20.04.2018 to 08.03.2023 22303754 1.08 % Physically Settled Long Call Options from 11.02.2019 to 17.12.2020 99286695 4.80 % Total 160551953 7.77 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Short Put Options 20.04.2018 to 17.01.2020 Physical 47874621 2.32 % Convertible Bond 21.10.2019 Physical 1410 0.0001 % Equity Swaps 27.04.2018 to 14.02.2023 Cash 1861754 0.09 % Long Call Options 12.06.2018 to 17.07.2018 Cash 99858 0.005 % Equity Futures 18.05.2018 Cash 65968 0.003 % Short Put Options 21.09.2018 Cash 411047 0.02 % Short Put Warrants 17.09.2018 to 17.12.2018 Cash 412 0,00002 % Total 50315070 2.43 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more) UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 4.00 % 9.03 % 13.03 % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 4.00 % 9.03 % 13.03 % UBS Switzerland AG % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 4.00 % 9.03 % 13.03 % UBS Europe SE % % % UBS Gestion S.G.I.I.C., SA % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 4.00 % 9.03 % 13.03 % Lantern Structured Asset Management Limited % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 4.00 % 9.03 % 13.03 % UBS Americas Holding LLC % % % UBS Americas Inc. % % % UBS Securities LLC % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 4.00 % 9.03 % 13.03 % UBS Americas Holding LLC % % % UBS Americas Inc. % % % UBS Financial Services Inc. % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 4.00 % 9.03 % 13.03 % UBS Americas Holding LLC % % % UBS Americas Inc. % % % UBS Asset Management (Americas) Inc. % % % UBS Asset Management Trust Company % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 4.00 % 9.03 % 13.03 % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd % % % UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % % UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 4.00 % 9.03 % 13.03 % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd % % % UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % % UBS Asset Management Life Ltd % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 4.00 % 9.03 % 13.03 % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 4.00 % 9.03 % 13.03 % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 4.00 % 9.03 % 13.03 % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) Ltd % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 4.00 % 9.03 % 13.03 % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Third Party Management Company SA % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 4.00 % 9.03 % 13.03 % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 4.00 % 9.03 % 13.03 % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 4.00 % 9.03 % 13.03 % UBS Trustees (Bahamas) Ltd % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 4.00 % 9.03 % 13.03 % UBS Trustees (Singapore) Ltd % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 4.00 % 9.03 % 13.03 % UBS (Jersey) Limited % % % UBS Trustees (Jersey) Ltd % % %

Organizational chart:

http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=NWHBJERLEP



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:



