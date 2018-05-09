DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG: 2018 Ordinary General Meeting

DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

secunet Security Networks AG: 2018 Ordinary General Meeting



09.05.2018 / 14:07







secunet Security Networks AG: 2018 Ordinary General Meeting

[Essen, 9 May 2018] secunet Security Networks AG (ISIN DE0007276503, WKN 727650), a leading German supplier of high-quality, trusted IT security, and IT security partner to the Federal Republic of Germany, held its ordinary Annual General Meeting today, with great success.

87% of the share capital was present at the Annual General Meeting. Each of the agenda items received more than 99% approval. The profit appropriation resolution, which stipulates among other things the payment of a dividend of EUR 1.20 (previous year: EUR 0.58) per no-par value share with dividend entitlement, was passed with 99.9% of the vote.

"secunet Security Networks AG has enjoyed profitable growth for many years, and our shareholders are increasingly participating in this success," commented Dr Rainer Baumgart, Chairman of the Management Board at secunet security Networks AG. "Trusted and high-quality cyber security solutions are essential to secure digitization - meaning that demand will continue to be high in the future."

More information on the 2018 ordinary Annual General Meeting of secunet Security Networks AG is available at www.secunet.com The Company > Investor Relations > Annual General Meeting. Next date in the financial calendar: Publication of the 2018 Half-year Report, on 7 August 2018.

About secunet



secunet is one of the leading German providers of high-quality IT security. Over 400 experts work in the areas of cryptography, eGovernment, business security and automotive security, and develop innovative products in these fields in addition to highly secure and reliable solutions. secunet has more than 500 national and international customers, including many Dax companies, public authorities, and organisations. The company is an IT security partner to the Federal Republic of Germany and a partner of the German Alliance for Cyber Security.

secunet was founded in 1997 and achieved revenues of EUR 158.3 million in 2017. secunet Security Networks AG is listed on the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.

Further information can be found at www.secunet.com.

