12.04.2018 13:45:04
DGAP-News: mybet successfully resumes live casino offering
mybet successfully resumes live casino offering
Berlin, 12 April 2018. The company mybet Holding SE (ISIN DE000A0JRU67) has made its live casino offering operational again. In January 2018, mybet had been informed by the casino game provider Novomatic, without any prior notice, that all Novomatic casino games offered to customers in Germany by the mybet Group would be deactivated with immediate effect. As mybet was exclusively cooperating with a Novomatic Group company at this point in time, for several weeks mybet was unable to offer its customers any live casino games. Next, mybet negotiated with alternative live casino game providers - with success: together with the premium gaming provider NetEnt Malta Ltd., mybet managed to resume its live casino offering for the German customers and now offers live casino games again in the usual sophisticated mybet quality and in a new, appealing design.
Thanks to the resumption of the live casino offering, it was soon possible to offset the adverse effects of the short-term deactivation forced by Novomatic. Accordingly, the management of mybet assesses the economic effects of the temporary live-casino deactivation as very low.
"We're really pleased that after the surprising service deactivation by our former contracting partner we soon managed to find a reliable partner in NetEnt. After all, we've already been in business with NetEnt for many years now as we already have other games from this provider as part of our program. Now, for the first time, we have also included the NetEnt Live Casino in our entertainment program and can now make a live casino offering available to our customers in an even better, genuinely stylish casino atmosphere," says Markus Peuler, CEO of mybet Holding SE.
