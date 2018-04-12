<
12.04.2018 13:45:04

DGAP-News: mybet successfully resumes live casino offering

DGAP-News: mybet Holding SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
mybet successfully resumes live casino offering

12.04.2018 / 13:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

mybet successfully resumes live casino offering

Berlin, 12 April 2018. The company mybet Holding SE (ISIN DE000A0JRU67) has made its live casino offering operational again. In January 2018, mybet had been informed by the casino game provider Novomatic, without any prior notice, that all Novomatic casino games offered to customers in Germany by the mybet Group would be deactivated with immediate effect. As mybet was exclusively cooperating with a Novomatic Group company at this point in time, for several weeks mybet was unable to offer its customers any live casino games. Next, mybet negotiated with alternative live casino game providers - with success: together with the premium gaming provider NetEnt Malta Ltd., mybet managed to resume its live casino offering for the German customers and now offers live casino games again in the usual sophisticated mybet quality and in a new, appealing design.

Thanks to the resumption of the live casino offering, it was soon possible to offset the adverse effects of the short-term deactivation forced by Novomatic. Accordingly, the management of mybet assesses the economic effects of the temporary live-casino deactivation as very low.

"We're really pleased that after the surprising service deactivation by our former contracting partner we soon managed to find a reliable partner in NetEnt. After all, we've already been in business with NetEnt for many years now as we already have other games from this provider as part of our program. Now, for the first time, we have also included the NetEnt Live Casino in our entertainment program and can now make a live casino offering available to our customers in an even better, genuinely stylish casino atmosphere," says Markus Peuler, CEO of mybet Holding SE.
 

mybet Holding SE
The mybet Group, licensed in several European countries to offer sports betting and online casino games, has its registered office in Berlin and locations in Cologne and Malta. mybet offers its betting and gaming products over the internet platform mybet.com as well as at land-based betting shops operating under a franchise system. In addition, the group supplies regional betting providers in Europe and Africa as a B2B service provider.
mybet Holding SE is the parent company of the mybet Group. The shares of mybet Holding SE (ISIN DE000A0JRU67) are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Prime Standard.
For further information, visit www.mybet-se.com | www.mybet.com | www.mybet-shop.com

Contact
mybet Holding SE
Investor & Public Relations
Karl-Liebknecht-Straße 32
D-10178 Berlin
tel +49 30 22 90 83-161
fax +49 30 22 90 83-150
e-mail ir@mybet.com


12.04.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: mybet Holding SE
Karl-Liebknecht-Straße 32
10178 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 22 90 83 0
Fax: +49 30 22 90 83 150
E-mail: ir@mybet.com
Internet: www.mybet-se.com
ISIN: DE000A0JRU67
WKN: A0JRU6
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

673935  12.04.2018 

