|
02.05.2018 19:18:27
DGAP-News: euromicron AG: Change in the Executive Board
|
DGAP-News: euromicron AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Frankfurt/Main, May 2, 2018 - The Supervisory Board of euromicron AG has appointed Mr. Jörn Trierweiler (45) to the company's Executive Board with immediate effect. Mr. Trierweiler will take initial responsibility for Operations, Strategy and IT and, together with Bettina Meyer, will continue to advance the Group's transformation. Mr. Trierweiler has around 25 years of experience in the commercial and operational management of mid-sized companies, as CFO, in financing and transaction consulting and in managing companies through transformational phases. Mr. Trierweiler has been an external consultant for euromicron since early 2018.
This appointment comes as the Supervisory Board of euromicron AG has granted Mr. Jürgen Hansjosten's request that his contract be terminated by mutual agreement. He has resigned from his position on the Executive Board of euromicron AG to pursue new professional challenges. Mr. Hansjosten joined the Executive Board in 2015 and has played a significant role in the company's reorganization and transformation process since then. He previously served as Managing Director of euromicron networks GmbH. The Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Hansjosten for his services related to the restructuring of the euromicron Group over the past three years and wishes him all the best for the future.
____________________________________________________________________________
About euromicron AG:
02.05.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|euromicron AG
|Zum Laurenburger Hof 76
|60594 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 631583-0
|Fax:
|+49 69 631583-17
|E-mail:
|info@euromicron.de
|Internet:
|www.euromicron.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1K0300
|WKN:
|A1K030
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
681765 02.05.2018
Nachrichten zu euromicron AGmehr Nachrichten
|
19:18
|DGAP-News: euromicron AG: Change in the Executive Board (EQS Group)
|
19:18
|DGAP-News: euromicron AG: Änderung im Vorstand (EQS Group)
|
25.04.18
|DGAP-PVR: euromicron AG: Veröffentlichung gemäss § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
25.04.18
|DGAP-PVR: euromicron AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
28.03.18
|DGAP-News: euromicron AG (EQS Group)
|
28.03.18
|DGAP-News: euromicron AG (EQS Group)
|
20.03.18
|DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: euromicron AG (EQS Group)
|
20.03.18
|DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: euromicron AG (EQS Group)
Analysen zu euromicron AGmehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}