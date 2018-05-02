<
02.05.2018 19:18:27

DGAP-News: euromicron AG: Change in the Executive Board

DGAP-News: euromicron AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
euromicron AG: Change in the Executive Board

02.05.2018 / 19:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt/Main, May 2, 2018 - The Supervisory Board of euromicron AG has appointed Mr. Jörn Trierweiler (45) to the company's Executive Board with immediate effect. Mr. Trierweiler will take initial responsibility for Operations, Strategy and IT and, together with Bettina Meyer, will continue to advance the Group's transformation. Mr. Trierweiler has around 25 years of experience in the commercial and operational management of mid-sized companies, as CFO, in financing and transaction consulting and in managing companies through transformational phases. Mr. Trierweiler has been an external consultant for euromicron since early 2018.

This appointment comes as the Supervisory Board of euromicron AG has granted Mr. Jürgen Hansjosten's request that his contract be terminated by mutual agreement. He has resigned from his position on the Executive Board of euromicron AG to pursue new professional challenges. Mr. Hansjosten joined the Executive Board in 2015 and has played a significant role in the company's reorganization and transformation process since then. He previously served as Managing Director of euromicron networks GmbH. The Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Hansjosten for his services related to the restructuring of the euromicron Group over the past three years and wishes him all the best for the future.

____________________________________________________________________________

About euromicron AG:
euromicron AG (www.euromicron.de) is a medium-sized technology group. As a German specialist for the Internet of Things (IoT), euromicron enables its customers to network business and production processes and successfully move to a digital future. With its solutions for Digital Buildings, Smart Industry and Critical Infrastructures, flanked by Smart Services, the euromicron Group is the partner to small and medium-sized enterprises, large companies and public-sector organizations. Tailor-made, innovative technology solutions are a core competence of euromicron. With its expertise in sensors, devices, infrastructure, software and services, euromicron is in a position to offer its customers networked and comprehensive solutions from a single source. In this way, euromicron helps its customers to increase flexibility and efficiency as well as to develop new business models.

The euromicron Group comprises a total of 16 subsidiaries, including the brand names ELABO, LWL-Sachsenkabel, MICROSENS and telent. The technology group is headquartered in Frankfurt/Main, has been listed on the stock exchange since 1998 and employs around 1,800 people at 30 locations. euromicron AG generated total sales of EUR332.9 million in fiscal year 2017.
Press contact at euromicron AG:
euromicron AG
Investor & Public Relations
Zum Laurenburger Hof 76
60594 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 631583-0
Fax: +49 69 631583-17
E-mail: IR-PR@euromicron.de
www.euromicron.de
ISIN DE000A1K0300
WKN A1K030


02.05.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: euromicron AG
Zum Laurenburger Hof 76
60594 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 631583-0
Fax: +49 69 631583-17
E-mail: info@euromicron.de
Internet: www.euromicron.de
ISIN: DE000A1K0300
WKN: A1K030
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

681765  02.05.2018 

