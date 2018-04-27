|
27.04.2018 15:14:20
DGAP-News: alstria office REIT-AG: Adjustment of the Conversion Price for the convertible bond (2013/2018) in the amount of EUR 79.4 m bearing interest of 2.75%
|
DGAP-News: alstria office REIT-AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Corporate news
Adjustment of the Conversion Price for the convertible bond (2013/2018) of alstria office REIT-AG in the amount of EUR 79.4 m bearing interest of 2.75% due on June 14, 2018 (ISIN DE000A1TNBW1)
The Conversion Price for the convertible bond (2013/2018) of alstria office REIT-AG in the amount of EUR 79.4 m bearing interest of 2.75% due on June 14, 2018 has again been adjusted in accordance with § 10 e (ii) of the terms and conditions of the bond due to the dividend payment in the amount of EUR 0.52 per share resolved on by the annual general meeting on April 26, 2018. The conversion price now equals EUR 8.9948 (previously EUR 9.2019).
27.04.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|alstria office REIT-AG
|Steinstraße 7
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|040-226 341 300
|Fax:
|040-226 341 310
|E-mail:
|info@alstria.de
|Internet:
|http://www.alstria.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LD2U1
|WKN:
|A0LD2U
|Indices:
|MDAX, EPRA, German REIT Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxemburg, SIX, Wien
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
680473 27.04.2018
|26.04.18
|alstria office REIT-AG buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|25.04.18
|alstria office REIT-AG buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.04.18
|alstria office REIT-AG Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|08.03.18
|alstria office REIT-AG Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.03.18
|alstria office REIT-AG Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|26.04.18
|alstria office REIT-AG buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|25.04.18
|alstria office REIT-AG buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.04.18
|alstria office REIT-AG Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|08.03.18
|alstria office REIT-AG Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.03.18
|alstria office REIT-AG Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|26.04.18
|alstria office REIT-AG buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|25.04.18
|alstria office REIT-AG buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.03.18
|alstria office REIT-AG buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|02.03.18
|alstria office REIT-AG buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.03.18
|alstria office REIT-AG buy
|UBS AG
|12.04.18
|alstria office REIT-AG Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|08.03.18
|alstria office REIT-AG Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.03.18
|alstria office REIT-AG Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|05.03.18
|alstria office REIT-AG Neutral
|Oddo Seydler Bank AG
|02.03.18
|alstria office REIT-AG Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
