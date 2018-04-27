<
27.04.2018 15:14:20

DGAP-News: alstria office REIT-AG: Adjustment of the Conversion Price for the convertible bond (2013/2018) in the amount of EUR 79.4 m bearing interest of 2.75%

DGAP-News: alstria office REIT-AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
alstria office REIT-AG: Adjustment of the Conversion Price for the convertible bond (2013/2018) in the amount of EUR 79.4 m bearing interest of 2.75%

27.04.2018 / 15:14
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate news

Adjustment of the Conversion Price for the convertible bond (2013/2018) of alstria office REIT-AG in the amount of EUR 79.4 m bearing interest of 2.75% due on June 14, 2018 (ISIN DE000A1TNBW1)

The Conversion Price for the convertible bond (2013/2018) of alstria office REIT-AG in the amount of EUR 79.4 m bearing interest of 2.75% due on June 14, 2018 has again been adjusted in accordance with § 10 e (ii) of the terms and conditions of the bond due to the dividend payment in the amount of EUR 0.52 per share resolved on by the annual general meeting on April 26, 2018. The conversion price now equals EUR 8.9948 (previously EUR 9.2019).


27.04.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: alstria office REIT-AG
Steinstraße 7
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: 040-226 341 300
Fax: 040-226 341 310
E-mail: info@alstria.de
Internet: http://www.alstria.de
ISIN: DE000A0LD2U1
WKN: A0LD2U
Indices: MDAX, EPRA, German REIT Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxemburg, SIX, Wien

 
End of News DGAP News Service

680473  27.04.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=680473&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

26.04.18 alstria office REIT-AG buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
25.04.18 alstria office REIT-AG buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12.04.18 alstria office REIT-AG Halten Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
08.03.18 alstria office REIT-AG Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.03.18 alstria office REIT-AG Halten Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)

