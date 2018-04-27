DGAP-News: alstria office REIT-AG: Adjustment of the Conversion Price for the convertible bond (2013/2018) in the amount of EUR 79.4 m bearing interest of 2.75%

DGAP-News: alstria office REIT-AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

alstria office REIT-AG: Adjustment of the Conversion Price for the convertible bond (2013/2018) in the amount of EUR 79.4 m bearing interest of 2.75%



27.04.2018 / 15:14

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corporate news Adjustment of the Conversion Price for the convertible bond (2013/2018) of alstria office REIT-AG in the amount of EUR 79.4 m bearing interest of 2.75% due on June 14, 2018 (ISIN DE000A1TNBW1) The Conversion Price for the convertible bond (2013/2018) of alstria office REIT-AG in the amount of EUR 79.4 m bearing interest of 2.75% due on June 14, 2018 has again been adjusted in accordance with § 10 e (ii) of the terms and conditions of the bond due to the dividend payment in the amount of EUR 0.52 per share resolved on by the annual general meeting on April 26, 2018. The conversion price now equals EUR 8.9948 (previously EUR 9.2019).

27.04.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

