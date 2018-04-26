<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
26.04.2018 17:00:56

DGAP-News: Uniper SE: Owners of Irsching 4 and 5 gas-fired plants signal closure again

DGAP-News: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Uniper SE: Owners of Irsching 4 and 5 gas-fired plants signal closure again

26.04.2018 / 17:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • The latest technology "Made in Germany" remains sidelined
  • Continued lack of suitable parameters hinders economic viability of high-efficiency gas-fired power plants in Germany

The owners of the state-of-the-art gas-fired power plant Irsching 5, Uniper, N-ERGIE Mainova, and ENTEGA, have notified the Federal Network Agency and the grid operator TenneT for the third time that the unit is slated to be mothballed. The owners see no way to ensure the plant's commercial viability into early 2019 and are therefore announcing the temporary closure of the plant from May 2019 through the end of September 2020. Alongside this - and for the same reasons - Uniper, the sole owner of the Irsching 4 gas-fired plant, has likewise announced the temporary closure of that unit from May 2019 to the end of September 2020.

High-efficiency, state-of-the-art gas-fired power plants such as Irsching 4 and 5 are well suited to dampen volatile fluctuations in electricity generated by wind and solar on short notice. That is what makes them ideal partners for renewable forms of energy and significant contributors in achieving climate goals. However, this backup function, which every electricity customer in Germany can rely on, is not being adequately compensated. Instead, the legal environment forces owners to provide this service at prices that do not cover costs. This makes it untenable for the owners and, in their view, unconstitutional.

Particularly in light of the current debate over coal, it falls to the new administration to finally establish the sort of parameters in the energy market that will allow flexible and high-efficiency gas-fired power plants to continue playing a role alongside renewable forms of energy. Ancillary services, whose importance will continue to grow in the coming years, must be compensated in a manner commensurate with the services they provide.

Background:
Irsching 5 generates 846 megawatts of output and went into operation in 2010. With a 59.7% efficiency rate, it is one of the most modern gas-fired power plants in Europe. It is operated by Uniper Kraftwerke GmbH on behalf of the owner companies. Uniper holds a 50.2% share, N-ERGIE 25.2%, Mainova 15.6%, and ENTEGA 9%. Irsching 4, with 561 megawatts of output, went into operation in 2011 and with a 60.4% rate of efficiency is one of the most efficient gas-fired power plants in the world. The two units are subject to the so-called network reserve provision. This means they are used only when their output is needed to maintain grid stability. This is the case when the grid in southern Germany requires backup owing to temporary shortages.

Your contact for further information:

Uniper SE
Dr. Nicole Karczmarzyk / Leif Erichsen
+49 211-45 79-3652
+49 2 11-45 79-3570
nicole.karczmarzyk@uniper.energy
leif.erichsen@uniper.energy

ENTEGA AG
Michael Ortmanns
+61 51-7 01-11 60
Michael.Ortmanns@entega.ag

Mainova AG
Volker Wasgindt
+69 213-2 54 91
v.wasgindt@mainova.de

N-ERGIE AG
Dr. Heidi Willer
+911 8 02-5 80 63
Heidi.Willer@n-ergie.de
 

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Uniper SE Management and other information currently available to Uniper. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. Uniper SE does not intend, and does not assume any liability whatsoever, to update these forward-looking statements or to modify them to conform with future events or developments.


26.04.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Uniper SE
E.ON-Platz 1
40479 Dusseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 211 73275 0
Fax: +49 211 4579 5 01
E-mail: info@uniper.energy
Internet: www.uniper.energy
ISIN: DE000UNSE018, DE000UNSE1V6
WKN: UNSE01, UNSE1V
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

679917  26.04.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=679917&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Unipermehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Unipermehr Analysen

11:29 Uniper buy Deutsche Bank AG
24.04.18 Uniper Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.04.18 Uniper Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
12.04.18 Uniper buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
11.04.18 Uniper Halten Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

15:36
Vontobel: Bonus-Zertifikat? Ich kenne nur Barrier Reverse Convertibles!
09:23
Metro – Ausverkauf beendet?
08:54
Zinsangst lähmt SMI-Anleger
23.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: In Osteuropa werden die Arbeitskräfte knapp
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Uniper 29.29 1.70% Uniper

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gibt der Franken nach während sich EUR/USD stabilisiert
Bei Roche bleiben trotz erfolgreichem Auftaktquartal und höherem Ausblick Sorgen
Wieviel ist der Bitcoin wirklich wert? Auf diese Frage wollen zwei Forscher die Antwort gefunden haben
Analyst: Der Aktienmarkt unter Trump ähnelt dem unter Ronald Reagan - Folgt jetzt ein heftiger Bärenmarkt?
Darum weitet der Eurokurs seine Verluste aus und sinkt deutlich unter 1,20 Franken
CS-Aktie legt zu: Credit Suisse steigert Gewinn zum Jahresauftakt deutlich
Clariant steigert im ersten Quartal Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn - Aktie im Minus
Deshalb kommt der Euro zum Franken leicht zurück
SMI und DAX schliessen mit roten Vorzeichen
Campbell, Kraft Heinz & Co.: Das sind die Schnäppchen-Aktien im Sonderangebot

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Bilanzflut: US-Börsen fester
Anleger an der Wall Street haben am Donnerstag zunächst einmal eine ganze Reihe an Quartalsausweisen zu verdauen. Dennoch bewegen sich die grössten Indizes in der Gewinnzone.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB