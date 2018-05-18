DGAP-News: UMT publishes consolidated financial statements 2017 and outlook 2018

DGAP-News: UMT United Mobility Technology AG / Key word(s): Final Results

UMT publishes consolidated financial statements 2017 and outlook 2018



18.05.2018 / 15:13

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, 18 May 2018

Corporate News

UMT publishes consolidated financial statements 2017 and outlook 2018

UMT United Mobility Technology AG published its 2017 Annual Report today. Based on the final data, the Group was able to post significant growth in revenues, total performance and earnings in the past year.

Total performance was up 94.4%, to TEUR 9,224 (year before: TEUR 4,745). Revenue growth was especially strong, as sales revenues more than quadrupled to TEUR 6,503 (year before: TEUR 1,518). Consolidated gross profit amounted to TEUR 4,450 (year before: TEUR 3,759). Consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) also showed strong growth, climbing to TEUR 550 from TEUR 347 in the previous year. UMT Group finished the financial year 2017 with TEUR 328 in consolidated net earnings (year before: TEUR 207). This corresponds to earnings per share in the amount of EUR 0.02 (year before: EUR 0.01).

UMT Group expects continued strong growth in its operational business in the financial year 2018, with significant double-digit revenue growth over the year before. Despite the need for high investments in specialized personnel, new products and technologies as well as the further development of the own technical infrastructure, management expects to once again report significant improvement in operating profits.

"By strategically extending our value chain and forging new partnerships in 2017, we have laid the groundwork for sustained future profits as a full-service provider in the mobile payment, cryptocurrency and loyalty market, which is growing at a dynamic pace. Our goal is to shape developments in cashless payment with our technology as well as providing other influential innovations," said Dr. Albert Wahl, CEO of UMT United Mobility Technology AG.

The Annual Report is available on the company's website at www.umt.ag.

About UMT AG:

UMT United Mobility Technology AG is specialized in the development and implementation of individual mobile payment and Blockchain solutions, especially for large-scale customers, e.g. PAYBACK (American Express Group). As a white-label technology provider, the FinTech company has developed one of the largest mobile payment platforms in Europe. UMT operates between all relevant parties such as large retail chains, banks, bonus program providers and end-users. The technology is currently live in over 15,830 stores and 70,860 cash desks. In Germany, 14.5 million users are able to benefit from UMT's mobile payment technology. In addition, UMT provides its customers loyalty programs and Smart Data services along the entire value chain.

Shares of UMT United Mobility Technology AG (GSIN: 528610, ISIN: DE0005286108), are traded on Xetra, Frankfurt Stock Exchange and are listed in Deutsche Börse AG's Basic Board segment.

Contact:

UMT United Mobility Technology AG

Investor Relations

Anna Kroh

Brienner Strasse 7

D-80333 Munich

E-Mail: investor.relations@umt.ag

Tel.: +49 89 20500-680

Fax: +49 89 20500-555

www.umt.ag