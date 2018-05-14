<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.05.2018 07:00:19

DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN acquires the office property 'Office 3001' in Hamburg for around EUR 59.5 m

DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Real Estate
TLG IMMOBILIEN acquires the office property 'Office 3001' in Hamburg for around EUR 59.5 m

14.05.2018 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TLG IMMOBILIEN acquires the office property "Office 3001" in Hamburg for around EUR 59.5 m

- Purchase price: approx. EUR 56.0 m; total amount invested: approx. EUR 59.5 m

- Annualised in-place rent: approx. EUR 3.4 m, in-place rental yield: approx. 6.1%

- EPRA Occupancy Rate: 85.2%; WALT: 6.6 years

- Anchor tenant: Reemtsma Cigarettenfabrik GmbH

Berlin/Hamburg, 14 May 2018 - Having invested a total of around EUR 59.5 m, TLG IMMOBILIEN AG (DE000A12B8Z4) has acquired the office property "Office 3001" in the Altona district of Hamburg. Following Mannheim and Eschborn, this is the third acquisition to be reported by TLG IMMOBILIEN this year. The purchase price for the office property in Hamburg was around EUR 56.0 m. The seller is a subsidiary of Orion European Real Estate Fund IV, C.V. which is sponsored by Orion Capital Managers. The transaction was brokered by Cushman & Wakefield.

With around 23,300 sqm of lettable area, the property has an EPRA Occupancy Rate of 85.2%. The office property generates an annualised in-place rent of approx. EUR 3.4 m. The in-place rental yield is therefore around 6.1% on the basis of the contractual rents. The weighted average lease term (WALT) of the rental agreements was 6.6 years as at the conclusion of the contract. Reemtsma Cigarettenfabrik GmbH is the anchor tenant. A total of 452 parking spaces are available for users of the property. The transfer of benefits and encumbrances is scheduled to take place in July 2018.

"In light of the modern standard of the building and the dynamic office property market in Hamburg, we are confident that we will be able to tap the property's renting potential", says Niclas Karoff, member of the Management Board of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG.

The office building was completed in 2001 and modernised most recently in 2015. The nearby arterial roads B431 and A7 as well as the connection to public transport guarantee good connections to the centre of Hamburg.

PHOTO

Caption: Office property "Office 3001", Bertrand-Russel-Str. 3, 5/Max-Born-Str. 2, 4, D-22761 Hamburg, TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
Copyright: M. Reinhardt & C. Sommer
  Download here
 

CONTACT

Christoph Wilhelm
Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 30 2470 6355
E-mail: christoph.wilhelm@tlg.de		 Sven Annutsch
Investor Relations

Phone: +49 30 2470 6089
E-mail: sven.annutsch@tlg.de
 

ABOUT TLG IMMOBILIEN AG

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG is a listed leading commercial real estate company in Germany that has been synonymous with real estate expertise for over 25 years. TLG IMMOBILIEN AG generates stable rental income and exhibits low vacancy rates, very good building stock and profits from its local employees' excellent market knowledge. As an active portfolio manager, TLG IMMOBILIEN AG is specialised in commercial properties for office and retail use: it focuses on managing a high-quality portfolio mostly comprising office properties in Berlin, Frankfurt/Main, Dresden, Leipzig and Rostock. The company also has a regionally diversified portfolio of retail properties in highly frequented micro-locations. The portfolio also includes seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig and Rostock. TLG IMMOBILIEN AG's properties stand out not only due to their excellent locations but also because of their long-term rental or lease agreements.

As at 31 December 2017, the property value amounted to EUR 3.4 bn. As at the same reporting date, the EPRA net asset value per share amounted to EUR 21.84.

This publication contains forward-looking statements based on current views and assumptions of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG's management and made to the best of knowledge. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause TLG IMMOBILIEN AG's revenues, profitability or the degree to which it performs or achieves its targets, to materially deviate from what is explicitly or implicitly stated or described in this publication. Therefore, persons who obtain possession of this publication should not rely on such forward-looking statements. TLG IMMOBILIEN AG accepts no guarantee or responsibility regarding such forward-looking statements and will not adjust them to future results or developments.


14.05.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
Hausvogteiplatz 12
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030 - 2470 - 50
Fax: 030 - 2470 - 7337
E-mail: kontakt@tlg.de
Internet: www.tlg.de
ISIN: DE000A12B8Z4
WKN: A12B8Z
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

684557  14.05.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=684557&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu TLG IMMOBILIEN AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu TLG IMMOBILIEN AGmehr Analysen

09.05.18 TLG IMMOBILIEN buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12.04.18 TLG IMMOBILIEN Halten Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
05.04.18 TLG IMMOBILIEN Halten Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
03.04.18 TLG IMMOBILIEN buy Commerzbank AG
27.03.18 TLG IMMOBILIEN Hold Kepler Cheuvreux

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

11.05.18
Ölmarkt auf einem Ohr taub
11.05.18
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
08.05.18
SMI schnuppert an der 9.000er-Marke
07.05.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10.05.18
J.P. Morgan AM: China mit stabilem Wachstum
30.04.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG 24.62 0.33% TLG IMMOBILIEN AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Botschafter dämpft Sorgen vor Handelskrieg
Boring Company: Elon Musk nennt Details zu seinen Lego-Plänen
VW-Kreise: US-Klage gegen Ex-Chef Winterkorn ändert Rechtslage nicht
Grosse Koalition in Sonntagsfrage nur noch bei 50 Prozent
WOCHENENDÜBERBLICK/12. und 13. Mai 2018
Presseschau vom Wochenende 19 (12./13. Mai)
SNB-Vize Fritz Zurbrügg: Halten am geldpolitischen Kurs fest
Maas: Schutz europäischer Firmen vor US-Sanktionen schwierig
Altmaier reist in schwieriger Mission nach Kiew und Moskau
NJ Top Dentists Recognize David Jin, DDS as Top Dentist for Four Consecutive Years

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Aktienmärkte in Fernost im Plus
Zum Start in die neue Handelswoche zeigen sich die grössten asiatischen Indizes mit Zuwächsen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB