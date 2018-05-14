DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN acquires the office property 'Office 3001' in Hamburg for around EUR 59.5 m

DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Real Estate

TLG IMMOBILIEN acquires the office property "Office 3001" in Hamburg for around EUR 59.5 m

- Purchase price: approx. EUR 56.0 m; total amount invested: approx. EUR 59.5 m

- Annualised in-place rent: approx. EUR 3.4 m, in-place rental yield: approx. 6.1%

- EPRA Occupancy Rate: 85.2%; WALT: 6.6 years

- Anchor tenant: Reemtsma Cigarettenfabrik GmbH

Berlin/Hamburg, 14 May 2018 - Having invested a total of around EUR 59.5 m, TLG IMMOBILIEN AG (DE000A12B8Z4) has acquired the office property "Office 3001" in the Altona district of Hamburg. Following Mannheim and Eschborn, this is the third acquisition to be reported by TLG IMMOBILIEN this year. The purchase price for the office property in Hamburg was around EUR 56.0 m. The seller is a subsidiary of Orion European Real Estate Fund IV, C.V. which is sponsored by Orion Capital Managers. The transaction was brokered by Cushman & Wakefield.

With around 23,300 sqm of lettable area, the property has an EPRA Occupancy Rate of 85.2%. The office property generates an annualised in-place rent of approx. EUR 3.4 m. The in-place rental yield is therefore around 6.1% on the basis of the contractual rents. The weighted average lease term (WALT) of the rental agreements was 6.6 years as at the conclusion of the contract. Reemtsma Cigarettenfabrik GmbH is the anchor tenant. A total of 452 parking spaces are available for users of the property. The transfer of benefits and encumbrances is scheduled to take place in July 2018.

"In light of the modern standard of the building and the dynamic office property market in Hamburg, we are confident that we will be able to tap the property's renting potential", says Niclas Karoff, member of the Management Board of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG.

The office building was completed in 2001 and modernised most recently in 2015. The nearby arterial roads B431 and A7 as well as the connection to public transport guarantee good connections to the centre of Hamburg.

ABOUT TLG IMMOBILIEN AG

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG is a listed leading commercial real estate company in Germany that has been synonymous with real estate expertise for over 25 years. TLG IMMOBILIEN AG generates stable rental income and exhibits low vacancy rates, very good building stock and profits from its local employees' excellent market knowledge. As an active portfolio manager, TLG IMMOBILIEN AG is specialised in commercial properties for office and retail use: it focuses on managing a high-quality portfolio mostly comprising office properties in Berlin, Frankfurt/Main, Dresden, Leipzig and Rostock. The company also has a regionally diversified portfolio of retail properties in highly frequented micro-locations. The portfolio also includes seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig and Rostock. TLG IMMOBILIEN AG's properties stand out not only due to their excellent locations but also because of their long-term rental or lease agreements.

As at 31 December 2017, the property value amounted to EUR 3.4 bn. As at the same reporting date, the EPRA net asset value per share amounted to EUR 21.84.

This publication contains forward-looking statements based on current views and assumptions of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG's management and made to the best of knowledge. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause TLG IMMOBILIEN AG's revenues, profitability or the degree to which it performs or achieves its targets, to materially deviate from what is explicitly or implicitly stated or described in this publication. Therefore, persons who obtain possession of this publication should not rely on such forward-looking statements. TLG IMMOBILIEN AG accepts no guarantee or responsibility regarding such forward-looking statements and will not adjust them to future results or developments.