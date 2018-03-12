Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
12.03.2018 11:30:36

DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG

DGAP-News: Supervisory Board of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG with new member

DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel/Real Estate
Supervisory Board of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG with new member

12.03.2018 / 11:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Supervisory Board of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG with new member

Berlin, 12 March 2018 - On 5 March 2018, Sascha Hettrich FRICS was appointed as successor to Frank D. Masuhr on the Supervisory Board of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG (DE000A12B8Z4) by court order until the end of the next general meeting of the company. A qualified real estate economist, he is currently the managing director of INTOWN Property Management GmbH.

The Supervisory Board of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG therefore currently consists of Michael Zahn (Chairman), Dr Michael Bütter (Vice Chairman), Sascha Hettrich, Stefan E. Kowski, Dr Claus Nolting and Helmut Ullrich.

Further details here.
CONTACT

Christoph Wilhelm
Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 30 2470 6355
E-mail: christoph.wilhelm@tlg.de		 Sven Annutsch
Investor Relations

Phone: +49 30 2470 6089
E-mail: sven.annutsch@tlg.de
 

ABOUT TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG is a listed leading commercial real estate company in Germany that has been synonymous with real estate expertise for over 25 years. TLG IMMOBILIEN AG generates stable rental income and exhibits low vacancy rates, very good building stock and profits from its local employees' excellent market knowledge. As an active portfolio manager, TLG IMMOBILIEN AG is specialised in commercial properties for office and retail use: it focuses on managing a high-quality portfolio mostly comprising office properties in Berlin, Frankfurt/Main, Dresden, Leipzig and Rostock. The company also has a regionally diversified portfolio of retail properties in highly frequented micro-locations. The portfolio also includes seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig and Rostock. TLG IMMOBILIEN AG's properties stand out not only due to their excellent locations but also because of their long-term rental or lease agreements.

As at 30 September 2017, the property value amounted to EUR 2.4 bn. As at the same reporting date, the EPRA net asset value per share amounted to EUR 20.00.

This publication contains forward-looking statements based on current views and assumptions of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG's management and made to the best of knowledge. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause TLG IMMOBILIEN AG's revenues, profitability or the degree to which it performs or achieves its targets, to materially deviate from what is explicitly or implicitly stated or described in this publication. Therefore, persons who obtain possession of this publication should not rely on such forward-looking statements. TLG IMMOBILIEN AG accepts no guarantee or responsibility regarding such forward-looking statements and will not adjust them to future results or developments.


12.03.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
Hausvogteiplatz 12
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030 - 2470 - 50
Fax: 030 - 2470 - 7337
E-mail: kontakt@tlg.de
Internet: www.tlg.de
ISIN: DE000A12B8Z4
WKN: A12B8Z
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

662729  12.03.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=662729&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

