DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG

12.03.2018 / 11:30

Berlin, 12 March 2018 - On 5 March 2018, Sascha Hettrich FRICS was appointed as successor to Frank D. Masuhr on the Supervisory Board of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG (DE000A12B8Z4) by court order until the end of the next general meeting of the company. A qualified real estate economist, he is currently the managing director of INTOWN Property Management GmbH.



The Supervisory Board of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG therefore currently consists of Michael Zahn (Chairman), Dr Michael Bütter (Vice Chairman), Sascha Hettrich, Stefan E. Kowski, Dr Claus Nolting and Helmut Ullrich.



CONTACT

Christoph Wilhelm

Corporate Communications



Phone: +49 30 2470 6355

E-mail: christoph.wilhelm@tlg.de Sven Annutsch

Investor Relations



Phone: +49 30 2470 6089

E-mail: sven.annutsch@tlg.de

ABOUT TLG IMMOBILIEN AG

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG is a listed leading commercial real estate company in Germany that has been synonymous with real estate expertise for over 25 years. TLG IMMOBILIEN AG generates stable rental income and exhibits low vacancy rates, very good building stock and profits from its local employees' excellent market knowledge. As an active portfolio manager, TLG IMMOBILIEN AG is specialised in commercial properties for office and retail use: it focuses on managing a high-quality portfolio mostly comprising office properties in Berlin, Frankfurt/Main, Dresden, Leipzig and Rostock. The company also has a regionally diversified portfolio of retail properties in highly frequented micro-locations. The portfolio also includes seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig and Rostock. TLG IMMOBILIEN AG's properties stand out not only due to their excellent locations but also because of their long-term rental or lease agreements.

As at 30 September 2017, the property value amounted to EUR 2.4 bn. As at the same reporting date, the EPRA net asset value per share amounted to EUR 20.00.

