DGAP-News: Steinhoff International N.V.

09.03.2018 15:15:01

Steinhoff International N.V.

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

09.03.2018 / 15:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Shareholders are hereby convened to the annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") of Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company"), to be held at 13:00 CET on Friday, 20 April 2018 at The Sheraton Amsterdam Airport Hotel and Conference Center, Schiphol Boulevard 101, Amsterdam, 1118 BG Schiphol Airport, municipality of Haarlemmermeer, the Netherlands. Registration will take place at the registration desk at the venue from 11:30 CET and the meeting will commence at 13:00 CET.

This year, a facility is being made available for shareholders to view a live stream of the AGM in South Africa at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, Convention Square, 1 Lower Long Street, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa. Registration will take place at the registration desk from 11:30 SAST and the meeting will commence at 13:00 SAST.

Notice

Shareholders who wish to participate in the AGM are referred to the Attendance instructions contained in the notice (the "Notice") that is available on the Company's website. The Notice, inter alia, contains the final nominations of management board and supervisory board appointments to be considered by shareholders at the AGM.

Under Dutch law and the Company's articles of association, persons entitled to attend and, if applicable, to vote at the AGM are persons registered as such at close of business on Friday, 23 March 2018.

The date on which South African shareholders must be recorded as such in the share register to be eligible to attend and vote at the annual general meeting is Friday, 23 March 2018, with the last day to trade being Monday, 19 March 2018.

Details on the manner in which Shareholders can register themselves for the AGM are contained in the Notice. All voting instructions must reach the relevant intermediary or transfer secretaries as detailed in the Notice by no later than 11:00am CET on Friday, 13 April 2018.

Please note that whilst shareholders attending the South African venue will be able to directly observe the proceedings, speak and raise questions at the AGM, such attendance will not constitute participation in the AGM from a Dutch law perspective and such shareholders will not be able to vote at the South African venue. If shareholders attending the South African venue intend to exercise their voting rights in the AGM, they should therefore ensure their votes are submitted by voting proxy in advance (see the general information section of the Notice for further details).

Meeting documents

The Notice and explanatory notes thereto are available on the Company's website (www.steinhoffinternational.com) as from today. These documents are also available for inspection at the office of the Company in the Netherlands (Herengracht 466, 1017 CA Amsterdam) as well as at the Company's main place of business in South Africa (Block D, DeWagenweg Office Park, Stellentia Road, Stellenbosch), where copies may be obtained free of charge. If you wish to receive copies of the documents, please do not hesitate to contact the Company Secretary, care of Ewoud van Gellicum, Tel: +31 20 4200600 / e-mail: compsec@steinhoffinternational.com.

9 March 2018


09.03.2018
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
Herengracht 466
1017 CA Amsterdam
Netherlands
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

662265  09.03.2018 

