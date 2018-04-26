|
26.04.2018 17:00:07
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTIFICATION OF CLAIMS BY DR CHRISTO WIESE
|
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
STEINHOFF - NOTIFICATION OF CLAIMS BY DR CHRISTO WIESE
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group")
The Company notes the announcement by Dr. Christo Wiese, previously Chairman of the Company's Supervisory Board and a major shareholder of the Company, and confirms that certain companies connected to Dr. Wiese (the "Wiese Entities"), have today served summons on Steinhoff International Holdings (Pty) Ltd and Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
The Wiese Entities are claiming in respect of cash investments made by the Titan Group into the Company in 2015 and 2016. The total value of the claims amounts to circa R59 billion.
The Company will assess the claims and determine the appropriate course of action.
Shareholders and other investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Group.
Stellenbosch, 26 April 2018
26.04.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
|Herengracht 466
|1017 CA Amsterdam
|Netherlands
|Phone:
|+27218080700
|Fax:
|+27218080800
|E-mail:
|investors@steinhoffinternational.com
|Internet:
|www.steinhoffinternational.com
|ISIN:
|NL0011375019
|WKN:
|A14XB9
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
679953 26.04.2018
Nachrichten zu Steinhoff International N.V.
Analysen zu Steinhoff International N.V.
