DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTIFICATION OF CLAIMS BY DR CHRISTO WIESE

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTIFICATION OF CLAIMS BY DR CHRISTO WIESE



26.04.2018 / 17:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





STEINHOFF - NOTIFICATION OF CLAIMS BY DR CHRISTO WIESE

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

The Company notes the announcement by Dr. Christo Wiese, previously Chairman of the Company's Supervisory Board and a major shareholder of the Company, and confirms that certain companies connected to Dr. Wiese (the "Wiese Entities"), have today served summons on Steinhoff International Holdings (Pty) Ltd and Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

The Wiese Entities are claiming in respect of cash investments made by the Titan Group into the Company in 2015 and 2016. The total value of the claims amounts to circa R59 billion.

The Company will assess the claims and determine the appropriate course of action.

Shareholders and other investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Group.

Stellenbosch, 26 April 2018