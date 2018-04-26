<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
26.04.2018 17:00:07

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTIFICATION OF CLAIMS BY DR CHRISTO WIESE

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTIFICATION OF CLAIMS BY DR CHRISTO WIESE

26.04.2018 / 17:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

STEINHOFF - NOTIFICATION OF CLAIMS BY DR CHRISTO WIESE

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

The Company notes the announcement by Dr. Christo Wiese, previously Chairman of the Company's Supervisory Board and a major shareholder of the Company, and confirms that certain companies connected to Dr. Wiese (the "Wiese Entities"), have today served summons on Steinhoff International Holdings (Pty) Ltd and Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

The Wiese Entities are claiming in respect of cash investments made by the Titan Group into the Company in 2015 and 2016. The total value of the claims amounts to circa R59 billion.

The Company will assess the claims and determine the appropriate course of action.

Shareholders and other investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Group.

Stellenbosch, 26 April 2018


26.04.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
Herengracht 466
1017 CA Amsterdam
Netherlands
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

679953  26.04.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=679953&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Steinhoff International N.V.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Steinhoff International N.V.mehr Analysen

23.04.18 Steinhoff International Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
05.03.18 Steinhoff International Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
01.03.18 Steinhoff International Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
06.12.17 Steinhoff International Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
06.12.17 Steinhoff International Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

15:36
Vontobel: Bonus-Zertifikat? Ich kenne nur Barrier Reverse Convertibles!
09:23
Metro – Ausverkauf beendet?
08:54
Zinsangst lähmt SMI-Anleger
23.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: In Osteuropa werden die Arbeitskräfte knapp
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Steinhoff International N.V. 0.19 8.15% Steinhoff International N.V.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gibt der Franken nach während sich EUR/USD stabilisiert
Bei Roche bleiben trotz erfolgreichem Auftaktquartal und höherem Ausblick Sorgen
Wieviel ist der Bitcoin wirklich wert? Auf diese Frage wollen zwei Forscher die Antwort gefunden haben
Analyst: Der Aktienmarkt unter Trump ähnelt dem unter Ronald Reagan - Folgt jetzt ein heftiger Bärenmarkt?
Darum weitet der Eurokurs seine Verluste aus und sinkt deutlich unter 1,20 Franken
CS-Aktie legt zu: Credit Suisse steigert Gewinn zum Jahresauftakt deutlich
Clariant steigert im ersten Quartal Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn - Aktie im Minus
Deshalb kommt der Euro zum Franken leicht zurück
SMI und DAX schliessen mit roten Vorzeichen
Campbell, Kraft Heinz & Co.: Das sind die Schnäppchen-Aktien im Sonderangebot

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Bilanzflut: US-Börsen fester
Anleger an der Wall Street haben am Donnerstag zunächst einmal eine ganze Reihe an Quartalsausweisen zu verdauen. Dennoch bewegen sich die grössten Indizes in der Gewinnzone.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB