|
15.03.2018 18:07:41
DGAP-News: Software AG
|
DGAP-News: Software AG / Key word(s): Dividend
Software AG intends to pay record dividend
- Dividend set to increase to EUR0.65 (PY: EUR0.60) per share
- Total payout more than EUR48.0 million
Darmstadt, Germany, March 15, 2018 - Software AG's (TecDAX, ISIN DE000A2GS401 / SOW) Management Board and Supervisory Board will propose once again a dividend increase to the Annual General Meeting on May 30, 2018, reaching a record high with a dividend proposal of EUR0.65 per share (PY: EUR0.60) for fiscal 2017.
After several dividend increases over the past years, Software AG's Management and Supervisory Board have decided today to increase the dividend proposal for fiscal 2017 again. A record dividend in the amount of EUR0.65 per share (PY: EUR0.60) will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting which will take place in Darmstadt, Germany on May 30, 2018.
Based on the current approximate 74.0 million shares (PY: 76.1 million) entitled to a dividend payment, the total payout would increase to EUR48.1 million (PY: EUR45.6 million). The payout ratio as measured by the average from net income and free cash flow would increase significantly to 32 percent (PY: 28%). Software AG consistently generates high free cash flow results which are either used for financing growth by acquisitions or distributed to shareholders by means of dividends or share buy-back programs.
Software AG' shareholders highly participate in the successful development of the company. Through the proposed again higher dividend payment, Software AG's Management signals a strong commitment to the value oriented shareholder policy.
Contact:
15.03.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Software AG
|Uhlandstraße 12
|64297 Darmstadt
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6151 92-1900
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6151 92-34 1899
|E-mail:
|Investor.Relations@softwareag.com
|Internet:
|www.softwareag.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2GS401
|WKN:
|A2GS40
|Indices:
|TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
664779 15.03.2018
Nachrichten zu Software AGmehr Nachrichten
|
18:07
|DGAP-News: Software AG (EQS Group)
|
18:07
|DGAP-News: Software AG (EQS Group)
|
15:57
|DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Software AG (EQS Group)
|
15:57
|DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Software AG (EQS Group)
|
13.03.18
|DGAP-Ad hoc: Software AG (EQS Group)
|
13.03.18
|DGAP-Ad hoc: Software AG (EQS Group)
|
13.03.18
|DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: Software AG (EQS Group)
|
13.03.18
|DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: Software AG (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Software AGmehr Analysen
|13.03.18
|Software Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|13.03.18
|Software Hold
|Commerzbank AG
|13.03.18
|Software Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.03.18
|Software buy
|Oddo Seydler Bank AG
|13.03.18
|Software Sell
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|13.03.18
|Software Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|13.03.18
|Software Hold
|Commerzbank AG
|13.03.18
|Software Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.03.18
|Software buy
|Oddo Seydler Bank AG
|13.03.18
|Software Sell
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|13.03.18
|Software buy
|Oddo Seydler Bank AG
|13.03.18
|Software buy
|Warburg Research
|13.03.18
|Software buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|28.02.18
|Software buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|07.02.18
|Software buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|13.03.18
|Software Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|13.03.18
|Software Sell
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|15.02.18
|Software Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.01.18
|Software Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.01.18
|Software Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.03.18
|Software Hold
|Commerzbank AG
|13.03.18
|Software Neutral
|UBS AG
|12.03.18
|Software Neutral
|UBS AG
|01.02.18
|Software Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.01.18
|Software Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}