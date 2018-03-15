Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
15.03.2018 18:07:41

DGAP-News: Software AG

DGAP-News: Software AG intends to pay record dividend

DGAP-News: Software AG / Key word(s): Dividend
Software AG intends to pay record dividend

15.03.2018 / 18:07
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Software AG intends to pay record dividend

- Dividend set to increase to EUR0.65 (PY: EUR0.60) per share

- Total payout more than EUR48.0 million

Darmstadt, Germany, March 15, 2018 - Software AG's (TecDAX, ISIN DE000A2GS401 / SOW) Management Board and Supervisory Board will propose once again a dividend increase to the Annual General Meeting on May 30, 2018, reaching a record high with a dividend proposal of EUR0.65 per share (PY: EUR0.60) for fiscal 2017.

After several dividend increases over the past years, Software AG's Management and Supervisory Board have decided today to increase the dividend proposal for fiscal 2017 again. A record dividend in the amount of EUR0.65 per share (PY: EUR0.60) will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting which will take place in Darmstadt, Germany on May 30, 2018.

Based on the current approximate 74.0 million shares (PY: 76.1 million) entitled to a dividend payment, the total payout would increase to EUR48.1 million (PY: EUR45.6 million). The payout ratio as measured by the average from net income and free cash flow would increase significantly to 32 percent (PY: 28%). Software AG consistently generates high free cash flow results which are either used for financing growth by acquisitions or distributed to shareholders by means of dividends or share buy-back programs.

Software AG' shareholders highly participate in the successful development of the company. Through the proposed again higher dividend payment, Software AG's Management signals a strong commitment to the value oriented shareholder policy.

Contact:

Otmar F. Winzig otmar.winzig@softwareag.com
Senior Vice President Investor Relations
Tel: +49 (0) 6151 92-1669		 Frederic Freichel frederic.freichel@softwareag.com
Junior Manager Investor Relations
Tel: +49(0) 6151 92-1106

 

15.03.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Software AG
Uhlandstraße 12
64297 Darmstadt
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6151 92-1900
Fax: +49 (0)6151 92-34 1899
E-mail: Investor.Relations@softwareag.com
Internet: www.softwareag.com
ISIN: DE000A2GS401
WKN: A2GS40
Indices: TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

664779  15.03.2018 

