DGAP-News: Software AG

Software AG intends to pay record dividend

- Dividend set to increase to EUR0.65 (PY: EUR0.60) per share

- Total payout more than EUR48.0 million

Darmstadt, Germany, March 15, 2018 - Software AG's (TecDAX, ISIN DE000A2GS401 / SOW) Management Board and Supervisory Board will propose once again a dividend increase to the Annual General Meeting on May 30, 2018, reaching a record high with a dividend proposal of EUR0.65 per share (PY: EUR0.60) for fiscal 2017.

After several dividend increases over the past years, Software AG's Management and Supervisory Board have decided today to increase the dividend proposal for fiscal 2017 again. A record dividend in the amount of EUR0.65 per share (PY: EUR0.60) will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting which will take place in Darmstadt, Germany on May 30, 2018.

Based on the current approximate 74.0 million shares (PY: 76.1 million) entitled to a dividend payment, the total payout would increase to EUR48.1 million (PY: EUR45.6 million). The payout ratio as measured by the average from net income and free cash flow would increase significantly to 32 percent (PY: 28%). Software AG consistently generates high free cash flow results which are either used for financing growth by acquisitions or distributed to shareholders by means of dividends or share buy-back programs.

Software AG' shareholders highly participate in the successful development of the company. Through the proposed again higher dividend payment, Software AG's Management signals a strong commitment to the value oriented shareholder policy.

