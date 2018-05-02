<
02.05.2018 12:54:56

DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing SE successfully issues a EUR 250 million bond as part of a new debt issuance programme

DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing SE / Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Financing
Sixt Leasing SE successfully issues a EUR 250 million bond as part of a new debt issuance programme

02.05.2018 / 12:54
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sixt Leasing SE successfully issues a EUR 250 million bond as part of a new debt issuance programme

  • Bond enables independent refinancing of the Sixt Leasing Group from Sixt SE and other growth investments
  • Issue marks successful start to a EUR 1 billion debt issuance programme

Pullach, 2 May 2018 - Sixt Leasing SE, market leader in online sales of new vehicles and specialist for the management and full-service leasing of large fleets, successfully placed a bond with a volume of EUR 250 million on the capital market (ISIN: DE000A2LQKV2 / WKN: A2LQKV). The issue was met with strong demand from domestic and international investors. The bond has a term of four years and a coupon of 1.500 per cent per year and is divided into shares of nominally EUR 1,000.

The proceeds from the successful placement of the bond are to be used for general corporate financing and, in particular, to repay the final outstanding amount of EUR 190 million from the Core Loan provided by Sixt SE at the earliest possible time in the end of June 2018. Hence, Sixt Leasing SE is able to successfully complete the transition of the Sixt Leasing Group's financing, which began after the IPO in 2015, towards independent, external funding instruments.

The issue is the first bond under a newly launched EUR 1 billion debt issuance programme, which enables Sixt Leasing SE to flexibly issue further bonds. The debt issuance programme shall especially support the financing of the planned growth as part of the recently introduced strategy programme 'DRIVE>2021'. The aim of 'DRIVE>2021' is to increase the pace of digitalisation, to improve the risk-return profile, to further push ahead international expansion and to significantly increase the contract portfolio and earnings by the year 2021.

Arrangers of the debt issuance programme and joint lead managers for the first bond are Berenberg, Commerzbank, NORD/LB and UniCredit Bank.

Björn Waldow, CFO of Sixt Leasing SE: "The successful bond issue and the scheduled repayment of the final amount of the Core Loan to Sixt SE mean that in future we will be able to refinance ourselves fully independently of our major shareholder and, at the same time, further reduce interest expenses. In addition, the newly launched debt issuance programme is an essential and flexible basis for financing important growth investments and the planned increase of the contract portfolio until the year 2021."


About Sixt Leasing:
Sixt Leasing SE (WKN: A0DPRE / ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6), based in Pullach near Munich, is market leader in online sales of new vehicles as well as specialist in management and full-service leasing of large fleets. With tailor-made solutions, the company enables the longer-term mobility of its private and corporate customers.

Private and commercial customers use the online platforms sixt-neuwagen.de and autohaus24.de to lease new vehicles affordably. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-saving leasing of their vehicle fleet and from efficient fleet management.

Sixt Leasing SE has been listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 7 May 2015. In fiscal year 2017, the Group generated revenue of EUR 744 million.
www.sixt-leasing.com

Contact:
Sixt Leasing SE
Investor Relations
Stefan Kraus
+49 89 74444 - 4518
ir-leasing@sixt.com


02.05.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Sixt Leasing SE
Zugspitzstraße 1
82049 Pullach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 744 44 - 4518
Fax: +49 (0)89 744 44 - 8 4518
E-mail: ir-leasing@sixt.com
Internet: http://www.sixt-leasing.de
ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6, DE000A2DADR6
WKN: A0DPRE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxemburg

 
End of News DGAP News Service

681217  02.05.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=681217&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

