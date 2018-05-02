DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing SE successfully issues a EUR 250 million bond as part of a new debt issuance programme

DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing SE / Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Financing

Sixt Leasing SE successfully issues a EUR 250 million bond as part of a new debt issuance programme



02.05.2018 / 12:54

Sixt Leasing SE successfully issues a EUR 250 million bond as part of a new debt issuance programme

Bond enables independent refinancing of the Sixt Leasing Group from Sixt SE and other growth investments

Issue marks successful start to a EUR 1 billion debt issuance programme

Pullach, 2 May 2018 - Sixt Leasing SE, market leader in online sales of new vehicles and specialist for the management and full-service leasing of large fleets, successfully placed a bond with a volume of EUR 250 million on the capital market (ISIN: DE000A2LQKV2 / WKN: A2LQKV). The issue was met with strong demand from domestic and international investors. The bond has a term of four years and a coupon of 1.500 per cent per year and is divided into shares of nominally EUR 1,000.

The proceeds from the successful placement of the bond are to be used for general corporate financing and, in particular, to repay the final outstanding amount of EUR 190 million from the Core Loan provided by Sixt SE at the earliest possible time in the end of June 2018. Hence, Sixt Leasing SE is able to successfully complete the transition of the Sixt Leasing Group's financing, which began after the IPO in 2015, towards independent, external funding instruments.

The issue is the first bond under a newly launched EUR 1 billion debt issuance programme, which enables Sixt Leasing SE to flexibly issue further bonds. The debt issuance programme shall especially support the financing of the planned growth as part of the recently introduced strategy programme 'DRIVE>2021'. The aim of 'DRIVE>2021' is to increase the pace of digitalisation, to improve the risk-return profile, to further push ahead international expansion and to significantly increase the contract portfolio and earnings by the year 2021.

Arrangers of the debt issuance programme and joint lead managers for the first bond are Berenberg, Commerzbank, NORD/LB and UniCredit Bank.

Björn Waldow, CFO of Sixt Leasing SE: "The successful bond issue and the scheduled repayment of the final amount of the Core Loan to Sixt SE mean that in future we will be able to refinance ourselves fully independently of our major shareholder and, at the same time, further reduce interest expenses. In addition, the newly launched debt issuance programme is an essential and flexible basis for financing important growth investments and the planned increase of the contract portfolio until the year 2021."



Sixt Leasing SE (WKN: A0DPRE / ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6), based in Pullach near Munich, is market leader in online sales of new vehicles as well as specialist in management and full-service leasing of large fleets. With tailor-made solutions, the company enables the longer-term mobility of its private and corporate customers.

Private and commercial customers use the online platforms sixt-neuwagen.de and autohaus24.de to lease new vehicles affordably. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-saving leasing of their vehicle fleet and from efficient fleet management.