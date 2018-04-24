|
24.04.2018 11:01:02
DGAP-News: STEMMER IMAGING AG: best half-year results in the company's history
STEMMER IMAGING AG: best half-year results in the company's history
The equity ratio was a robust 55.2 per cent as of 31st December 2017. Operating cash flow increased from EUR 1.21 million in the previous year to EUR 2.20 million. Financially, the Group is in a good position with an improved operating cash flow and a strong equity ratio. Due to the IPO in the third quarter of 2017/2018, cash and cash equivalents and the equity ratio have increased substantially since the half-year under review.
"The issue proceeds have now put us in a position to make further acquisitions, to accelerate our growth and to strengthen our market position. We are seeking sustainable growth both through acquisitions and organically. In order to lay the foundation for further organic growth, we will reinforce our sales team, expand our product portfolio and enhance our capabilities in the field of new applications and application areas. The focus here is firstly on enhancing the Group's own imaging software 'Common Vision Blox' and secondly on concluding cooperations and acquisitions in this area," says Lars Böhrnsen, CFO of STEMMER IMAGING AG.
STEMMER IMAGING AG is seeing strong and better-than-expected business development this year. The Group's incoming orders rose by EUR 7.62 million or 16.8 per cent to a total of EUR 52.88 million in the first half of 2017/2018. The global machine vision market is developing dynamically and is seeing annual growth rates in double digits. The countless applications of industrial camera technology and machine vision solutions provide STEMMER IMAGING AG with significant opportunities for growth. Based on an excellent order basis, an extremely competitive product portfolio and a high capacity for innovation, STEMMER IMAGING is confident of continuing on its growth trajectory with increasing profitability and significantly expanding on its market position. Specifically, the Management Board expects revenue of between EUR 97 and 100 million and a double-digit EBITDA margin in the current 2017/2018 financial year - provided the positive market impetus and the good order situation continue in the second half of the year.
In order to adjust the reporting to the increasing internationalisation of the Group, STEMMER IMAGING AG, which currently still reports according to the German Commercial Code (HGB), plans to switch to financial reporting according to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). In addition, future accounting on an IFRS basis is likely to result in greater transparency and better comparability.
STEMMER IMAGING AG's half-year financial report as of 31st December 2017 can be downloaded from https://www.stemmer-imaging.de/de/investor-relations/.
For interested investors and media representatives, STEMMER IMAGING AG will hold a telephone conference today, 24th April 2018, at 16:00. To register, please send an e-mail to ir@stemmer-imaging.de.
Clients of STEMMER IMAGING benefit from the combination of an exceptionally wide variety of products from the world's leading manufacturers (e.g. cameras, lenses, illumination products, machine vision systems, software). Expert know-how gathered over many years help customers define the optimum, most cost-effective combination of components. The company attaches particular importance to the provision of solution-oriented services, including feasibility studies, development services, training and customer-focused support.
Contact:
STEMMER IMAGING AG
Astrid Sommerkamp
Marcom & Events Group Manager
Phone: +49 (0)89 80902-221
Email: ir@stemmer-imaging.de
24.04.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STEMMER IMAGING AG
|Gutenbergstr. 9-13
|82178 Puchheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 - 809020
|E-mail:
|info@stemmer-imaging.com
|Internet:
|www.stemmer-imaging.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2G9MZ9
|WKN:
|A2G9MZ
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
