<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.05.2018 13:05:35

DGAP-News: SPORTTOTAL AG: sporttotal.tv brings amateur football to Amazon Fire TV

DGAP-News: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
SPORTTOTAL AG: sporttotal.tv brings amateur football to Amazon Fire TV

28.05.2018 / 13:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SPORTTOTAL AG: sporttotal.tv brings amateur football to Amazon Fire TV

- Sporttotal.tv available via Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick with immediate effect

- Live amateur football streaming now possible directly on TV

Cologne, May 28, 2018. The sporttotal.tv streaming platform is available for Amazon Fire TV or Fire Sticks with immediate effect. Customers in Germany can now follow the games of their favorite amateur clubs directly on TV.

sporttotal.tv is pursuing its growth strategy by integrating Amazon Fire TV into its offering. Customers of Amazon Fire TV now have immediate access to the live broadcasts of the games of Germany's many attractive football amateur leagues. Games from two regional leagues, nine top divisions, five local leagues and ten national leagues, as well as the two groups of the women's second national league are now streamed. The number of pitches equipped with camera systems is being gradually increased. In the future, sporttotal.tv is to cover two other types of sport and be further internationalized.

"With the sporttotal.tv app for Fire TV, we now have the possibility of reaching users directly via their TVs," comments Peter Lauterbach, CEO of SPORTTOTAL AG. "We have therefore expanded our offering by adding an especially attractive channel, which signifies huge growth potential for us."

In July 2017, sporttotal.tv gmbh, which was founded in 2016, signed a ten-year contract with the German Football Association (DFB) to raise the visibility of amateur football. Together they will equip amateur football clubs in Germany starting with the fourth league downwards with special technology that enables football games to be broadcast in a high quality and fully automatically live. Spectators can use the app to direct how they view a game, determine the perspective and share scenes on social media. More than 250 camera systems have meanwhile been installed throughout Germany and more than 2,000 games already streamed.


About SPORTTOTAL AG:

SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: DE000A1EMG56), headquartered in Cologne, is a technology and media company on a growth path in the rapidly scalable digital business with video platforms and communities (DIGITAL), in the high-margin national and international project business (VENUES), as well as in the live events business (LIVE). The company, which was founded in 1979, operates a high-traffic portal with strong growth for online sport videos and live streaming. The company equips amateur football clubs with special video technology which enables sports events to be transmitted live in a high quality and fully automatically using the new "sporttotal.tv" platform. SPORTTOTAL AG's service portfolio also comprises the technical equipping of racing circuits and sports facilities, as well as the production and marketing of sports events such as the ADAC Zurich 24-Hour Race at the Nürburgring. In addition, SPORTTOTAL AG also produces content for prestigious companies such Porsche, Audi, Mercedes/AMG, Red Bull, VW and Deutsche Post AG and organises high-calibre live events such as the Porsche Experience.

More information: www.sporttotal.com
 

SPORTTOTAL AG
Am Coloneum 2
50829 Cologne, Germany
www.sporttotal.com
Tel: +49 (0)221_7 88 77_ 0
Fax: +49 (0)221_7 88 77_ 199
info@sporttotal.com


Investor Relations
BSK Becker+Schreiner Kommunikation GmbH
Tobias M. Weitzel
Tel: +49 (0)177_7 21 57 60
weitzel@kommunikation-bsk.de


28.05.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SPORTTOTAL AG
Am Coloneum 2
50829 Köln
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)221 7 88 77 0
Fax: +49 (0)221 7 88 77 199
E-mail: info@sporttotal.com
Internet: www.sporttotal.com
ISIN: DE000A1EMG56
WKN: A1EMG5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

690041  28.05.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=690041&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu SPORTTOTAL AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SPORTTOTAL AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

11:22
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
10:01
EURO Stoxx 50-Future: In der normalen Konsolidierung
09:07
Vontobel: Setzen Sie auf Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen: Mit konservativem Sicherheitspuffer und attraktivem Coupon
08:55
SMI droht Gefahr
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:30
J.P. Morgan AM: Das Verbrauchervertrauen in der Eurozone bleibt solide
22.05.18
Schroders: Schroders kauft pan-europäischen Hotelmanager Algonquin
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SPORTTOTAL AG 3.82 1.06% SPORTTOTAL AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

McAfee: Krypto-Anleger sollten sich auf einen Bullenmarkt vorbereiten
Deshalb präsentiert sich der Euro zum Franken schwächer
Banken: Franken-Rally ist wahrscheinlich bald beendet
Darum erholt sich der Euro von seinen Verlusten zum Franken
Von wegen Schnäppchen: Diese 30 Aktien haben es auf die Top-Empfehlungsliste von Morgan Stanley geschafft
SMI kaum bewegt - DAX um Null
Apple verpasst vielversprechenden Trend und verliert dadurch eine Menge Geld
Vekselberg verklagt offenbar Schweizer Grossbanken
Darum hält sich der Eurokurs zum Franken nahe 1,16
Swiss Re und Softbank beenden Gespräche über Minderheitsbeteiligung - Aktie im Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI kaum bewegt - DAX um Null
Der heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am ersten Handelstag der neuen Woche zurückhaltend.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB