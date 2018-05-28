|
28.05.2018 13:05:35
DGAP-News: SPORTTOTAL AG: sporttotal.tv brings amateur football to Amazon Fire TV
|
DGAP-News: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
SPORTTOTAL AG: sporttotal.tv brings amateur football to Amazon Fire TV
- Sporttotal.tv available via Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick with immediate effect
- Live amateur football streaming now possible directly on TV
Cologne, May 28, 2018. The sporttotal.tv streaming platform is available for Amazon Fire TV or Fire Sticks with immediate effect. Customers in Germany can now follow the games of their favorite amateur clubs directly on TV.
"With the sporttotal.tv app for Fire TV, we now have the possibility of reaching users directly via their TVs," comments Peter Lauterbach, CEO of SPORTTOTAL AG. "We have therefore expanded our offering by adding an especially attractive channel, which signifies huge growth potential for us."
In July 2017, sporttotal.tv gmbh, which was founded in 2016, signed a ten-year contract with the German Football Association (DFB) to raise the visibility of amateur football. Together they will equip amateur football clubs in Germany starting with the fourth league downwards with special technology that enables football games to be broadcast in a high quality and fully automatically live. Spectators can use the app to direct how they view a game, determine the perspective and share scenes on social media. More than 250 camera systems have meanwhile been installed throughout Germany and more than 2,000 games already streamed.
SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: DE000A1EMG56), headquartered in Cologne, is a technology and media company on a growth path in the rapidly scalable digital business with video platforms and communities (DIGITAL), in the high-margin national and international project business (VENUES), as well as in the live events business (LIVE). The company, which was founded in 1979, operates a high-traffic portal with strong growth for online sport videos and live streaming. The company equips amateur football clubs with special video technology which enables sports events to be transmitted live in a high quality and fully automatically using the new "sporttotal.tv" platform. SPORTTOTAL AG's service portfolio also comprises the technical equipping of racing circuits and sports facilities, as well as the production and marketing of sports events such as the ADAC Zurich 24-Hour Race at the Nürburgring. In addition, SPORTTOTAL AG also produces content for prestigious companies such Porsche, Audi, Mercedes/AMG, Red Bull, VW and Deutsche Post AG and organises high-calibre live events such as the Porsche Experience.
More information: www.sporttotal.com
