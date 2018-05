DGAP-News: ROK Stars announce ABK Beer now available in Tenerife

DGAP-News: Rok Stars PLC / Key word(s): Product Launch

ROK Stars announce ABK Beer now available in Tenerife



ROK Stars PLC, the consumer products and environmental technologies development company co-founded by John Paul DeJoria and Jonathan Kendrick, has announced its ROK Drinks division has begun distribution of its multi award-winning ABK Bavarian Beer in Tenerife beginning, initially, with the prestigious Colonial Bar in Costa Adeje.



Brewed in the historic 700-year-old brewery in Kaufbeuren, Bavaria, ABK Beers are amongst the most decorated of all beers, having been awarded multiple Gold medals at the World Beer Cup and the European Beer Star Awards, amongst others, and are now exported to the US, China, the UK, France, Italy and Spain.



"We are delighted to have begun exporting our beers to Tenerife as some 2 million German holiday makers visit the Canary Islands every year along with more than 1 million British people." Said Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman of ROK Stars. "Beginning with the Colonial Bar and with summer fast approaching, we will now expand our distribution across the Canary Islands."



