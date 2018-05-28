|
28.05.2018 11:30:11
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 07 / 2018) for the delivery of the iTWOcx solution
|
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Agreement
28-May-2018
RIB Software SE signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 07 / 2018) for the delivery of the iTWOcx solution
Stuttgart, Germany, 28 May 2018. RIB, the world's leading provider of 5D BIM Big Data technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of the seventh Phase-II-contract of the current fiscal year purchased through RIB Software Australia. The agreement is for three years, with the opportunity to extend for another three years upon conclusion of the initial phase. The customer, a government organisation based in Australia, awarded the contract to RIB based on iTWOcx's comprehensive range of modules, scalability with various budgets and the system's adaptability to multiple different project requirements.
This deal builds upon a long relationship, where the client will now directly engage with RIB to continue the use of iTWOcx as the project management platform to deliver both major and minor programs of works over the next 3 years.
Murray Freeman, CEO of RIB Software Australia, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome these new clients into the RIB family. This signing is another example of how the responsive, knowledgeable customer service and innovative products of the RIB team are creating solutions that vastly improve our customers' businesses in the construction software market. This customer and our other customers in Australia/New Zealand will benefit more in future from the strength of the now combined RIB and Exactal team running together in the region and we look forward to continued growth for our operations in the months to come."
About RIB Group
