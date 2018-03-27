|
27.03.2018 13:49:16
DGAP-News: Pantaflix AG
|
DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PANTAFLIX AG: Shooting for the new film project "100 DINGE" from Florian David Fitz and Matthias Schweighöfer has begun
PANTAFLIX already provides content to film and series consumers all over the world. PANTAFLIX AG has cooperation agreements with renowned partners such as Amazon, Disney, Warner Bros., and Sun Seven Stars Media. In its German home market, the group is based in Berlin, Munich, Cologne and Frankfurt. With film producer Dan Maag, digital expert Stefan Langefeld and media manager Nicolas Paalzow, it has a unique management team with deep roots in the film and technology industry.
For further information, visit www.pantaflixgroup.com and www.pantaflix.com.
27.03.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PANTAFLIX AG
|Holzstraße 30
|80469 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 2323 85 50
|Fax:
|+49 89 2323 85 519
|E-mail:
|contact@pantaflix.com
|Internet:
|www.pantaflixgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A12UPJ7
|WKN:
|A12UPJ
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
669265 27.03.2018
Nachrichten zu Pantaflix AGmehr Nachrichten
|
13:49
|DGAP-News: Pantaflix AG (EQS Group)
|
13:49
|DGAP-News: Pantaflix AG (EQS Group)
|
22.03.18
|DGAP-News: Pantaflix AG (EQS Group)
|
22.03.18
|DGAP-News: Pantaflix AG (EQS Group)
|
22.03.18
|DGAP-DD: Pantaflix AG (EQS Group)
|
22.03.18
|DGAP-DD: Pantaflix AG (EQS Group)
|
19.03.18
|DGAP-Ad hoc: Pantaflix AG (EQS Group)
|
19.03.18
|DGAP-Ad hoc: Pantaflix AG (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Pantaflix AGmehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI und DAX mit kräftigen Gewinnen
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kann im Dienstagshandel deutlich zulegen.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}