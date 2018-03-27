DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

PANTAFLIX AG: Shooting for the new film project '100 DINGE' from Florian David Fitz and Matthias Schweighöfer has begun



27.03.2018 / 13:49

Munich, 27 March 2018 - PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) is announcing the launch of its next big production: Shooting in Berlin has commenced for 100 DINGE, the new film project from Florian David Fitz and Matthias Schweighöfer.



The lead roles are portrayed by Florian David Fitz (Paul), Matthias Schweighöfer (Toni) and Miriam Stein (Lucy). The rest of the cast includes Sarah Viktoria Frick, Johannes Allmayer, Max Bretschneider, Hannelore Elsner, Maria Furtwängler, Wolfgang Stumph and Katharina Thalbach. Florian David Fitz wrote the screenplay and is directing the film.



Toni loves his espresso machine. Paul loves his smartphone. Toni can't live without hair pills, Paul not without his precious sneakers. But more than anything else, Paul cannot live without Toni, and Toni cannot live without Paul. But they don't know that yet. All they care about is who is better or who is cooler, and this is where it's got them: They're left without furniture, without clothes, naked and freezing. They made a bet: They have to go without everything for one hundred days. Each day, they get just one item back. And they're only at day one!



They're already tangled up in questions they've never contemplated before: What do we really need? Do we own things or do things own us?



The film is funded by Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, the German Federal Film Board, the Bavarian Film Fund, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung and the German Federal Film Fund.



After VIELMACHGLAS, 100 DINGE is the second film to be produced in an environmentally friendly and sustainable manner in accordance with PANTAFLIX AG's comprehensive sustainability concept.



The film will be shot until the beginning of May 2018 in Berlin, Brandenburg and Central Germany.



Warner Bros. Pictures will release 100 DINGE in movie theaters throughout Germany on 6 December 2018.

About PANTAFLIX AG:

PANTAFLIX (XETRA: PAL, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) is one of the fastest growing media companies in Europe. Consisting of the video-on-demand platform (VoD) PANTAFLIX, the traditional film production division PANTALEON Films, and the brand integration unit March & Friends, the Group pursues a 360-degree approach to the production, distribution, exploitation, and marketing of films and series as well as their rights. The company's high growth dynamics stems from its progressive distribution model for international film productions on PANTAFLIX.

PANTAFLIX already provides content to film and series consumers all over the world. PANTAFLIX AG has cooperation agreements with renowned partners such as Amazon, Disney, Warner Bros., and Sun Seven Stars Media. In its German home market, the group is based in Berlin, Munich, Cologne and Frankfurt. With film producer Dan Maag, digital expert Stefan Langefeld and media manager Nicolas Paalzow, it has a unique management team with deep roots in the film and technology industry.

For further information, visit www.pantaflixgroup.com and www.pantaflix.com.

