<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.03.2018 13:49:16

DGAP-News: Pantaflix AG

DGAP-News: Pantaflix AG: Shooting for the new film project '100 DINGE' from Florian David Fitz and Matthias Schweighöfer has begun

DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PANTAFLIX AG: Shooting for the new film project '100 DINGE' from Florian David Fitz and Matthias Schweighöfer has begun

27.03.2018 / 13:49
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PANTAFLIX AG: Shooting for the new film project "100 DINGE" from Florian David Fitz and Matthias Schweighöfer has begun

Munich, 27 March 2018 - PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) is announcing the launch of its next big production: Shooting in Berlin has commenced for 100 DINGE, the new film project from Florian David Fitz and Matthias Schweighöfer.

The lead roles are portrayed by Florian David Fitz (Paul), Matthias Schweighöfer (Toni) and Miriam Stein (Lucy). The rest of the cast includes Sarah Viktoria Frick, Johannes Allmayer, Max Bretschneider, Hannelore Elsner, Maria Furtwängler, Wolfgang Stumph and Katharina Thalbach. Florian David Fitz wrote the screenplay and is directing the film.

Toni loves his espresso machine. Paul loves his smartphone. Toni can't live without hair pills, Paul not without his precious sneakers. But more than anything else, Paul cannot live without Toni, and Toni cannot live without Paul. But they don't know that yet. All they care about is who is better or who is cooler, and this is where it's got them: They're left without furniture, without clothes, naked and freezing. They made a bet: They have to go without everything for one hundred days. Each day, they get just one item back. And they're only at day one!

They're already tangled up in questions they've never contemplated before: What do we really need? Do we own things or do things own us?

The film is funded by Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, the German Federal Film Board, the Bavarian Film Fund, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung and the German Federal Film Fund.

After VIELMACHGLAS, 100 DINGE is the second film to be produced in an environmentally friendly and sustainable manner in accordance with PANTAFLIX AG's comprehensive sustainability concept.

The film will be shot until the beginning of May 2018 in Berlin, Brandenburg and Central Germany.

Warner Bros. Pictures will release 100 DINGE in movie theaters throughout Germany on 6 December 2018. 
About PANTAFLIX AG:
PANTAFLIX (XETRA: PAL, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) is one of the fastest growing media companies in Europe. Consisting of the video-on-demand platform (VoD) PANTAFLIX, the traditional film production division PANTALEON Films, and the brand integration unit March & Friends, the Group pursues a 360-degree approach to the production, distribution, exploitation, and marketing of films and series as well as their rights. The company's high growth dynamics stems from its progressive distribution model for international film productions on PANTAFLIX.

PANTAFLIX already provides content to film and series consumers all over the world. PANTAFLIX AG has cooperation agreements with renowned partners such as Amazon, Disney, Warner Bros., and Sun Seven Stars Media. In its German home market, the group is based in Berlin, Munich, Cologne and Frankfurt. With film producer Dan Maag, digital expert Stefan Langefeld and media manager Nicolas Paalzow, it has a unique management team with deep roots in the film and technology industry.

For further information, visit www.pantaflixgroup.com and www.pantaflix.com.
Investor Relations Contact:

PANTAFLIX AG
Eerik Budarz
Head of Capital Markets
Stephanstr. 1
D-60313 Frankfurt
phone: +49 (0)69 2002 34 99
fax: +49 (0)69 2002 34 97
mail: e.budarz@pantaflix.com

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
phone: +49 (0)89 89827227
mail: sh@crossalliance.com


27.03.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PANTAFLIX AG
Holzstraße 30
80469 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 2323 85 50
Fax: +49 89 2323 85 519
E-mail: contact@pantaflix.com
Internet: www.pantaflixgroup.com
ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7
WKN: A12UPJ
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

669265  27.03.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=669265&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Pantaflix AGmehr Nachrichten

13:49
 DGAP-News: Pantaflix AG (EQS Group)
13:49
 DGAP-News: Pantaflix AG (EQS Group)
22.03.18
 DGAP-News: Pantaflix AG (EQS Group)
22.03.18
 DGAP-News: Pantaflix AG (EQS Group)
22.03.18
 DGAP-DD: Pantaflix AG (EQS Group)
22.03.18
 DGAP-DD: Pantaflix AG (EQS Group)
19.03.18
 DGAP-Ad hoc: Pantaflix AG (EQS Group)
19.03.18
 DGAP-Ad hoc: Pantaflix AG (EQS Group)

Analysen zu Pantaflix AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

12:43
Grosses Interesse am ersten Handelstag an neuen Rohöl-Terminkontrakten in China
09:47
Vontobel: derimail - 7.5% p.a. Coupon und 45% Sicherheitspuffer auf Schweizer Aktien
08:25
SMI heute deutlich fester erwartet
26.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: US-Aktien waren für Euro-Anleger die beste Wahl
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Pantaflix AG 116.00 2.20% Pantaflix AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Givaudan will Naturex übernehmen - Naturex-Aktien legen zu, Givaudan verliert
Das Energieprojekt in Australien funktioniert gut - Doch Tesla geht viel Geld durch die Lappen
SMI und DAX rutschen zum Handelsende ins Minus
Entspannung im Handelskrieg: Wall Street schliesst deutlich fester
Darum kann der Euro zum Franken zulegen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf
2017 wieder rote Zahlen - Alpiq-Aktien gesucht
SMI und DAX mit kräftigen Gewinnen
Cosmo Jahresergebnisse 2017
Bâloise wächst profitabel und erhöht Dividende deutlich - Aktien legen zu

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX mit kräftigen Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kann im Dienstagshandel deutlich zulegen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB