|
22.05.2018 13:37:57
DGAP-News: PVA TePla AG: CGS GmbH receives the largest order for silicon carbide crystal growing systems so far
|
DGAP-News: PVA TePla AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
CGS GmbH receives the largest order for silicon carbide crystal growing systems so far
"Power electronics is a rapidly growing market worldwide", says Dr. Mühe, managing director of CGS GmbH. "In particular, e-mobility and the related infrastructure, such as charging stations will need SiC wafers. The steadily growing photovoltaic market as well as the offshore energy market has great interest in highly efficient components which are used for feeding the solar power into the public power grid. After four years of intensive development work, we can offer our worldwide customers SiC crystal growing systems today which guarantee the best performance as well as the highest reliability and productivity. In the medium term, we expect a significant increase in demand from Europe, the US, and especially from China, where e-mobility and the use of solar energy continue to grow strongly."
For further information, please contact:
Dr. Gert Fisahn
22.05.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PVA TePla AG
|Im Westpark 10-12
|35435 Wettenberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|0641/686900
|Fax:
|0641/68690800
|E-mail:
|info@pvatepla.com
|Internet:
|www.pvatepla.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007461006
|WKN:
|746100
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
688249 22.05.2018
Nachrichten zu PVA TePla AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu PVA TePla AGmehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI unentschlossen -- DAX im Plus
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Am Dienstag präsentiert sich der heimische Aktienmarkt zurückhaltend.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}