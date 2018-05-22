<
22.05.2018 13:37:57

DGAP-News: PVA TePla AG: CGS GmbH receives the largest order for silicon carbide crystal growing systems so far

DGAP-News: PVA TePla AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
PVA TePla AG: CGS GmbH receives the largest order for silicon carbide crystal growing systems so far

22.05.2018 / 13:37
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CGS GmbH receives the largest order for silicon carbide crystal growing systems so far


PVA Crystal Growing Systems GmbH (CGS GmbH), a wholly-owned subsidiary of PVA TePla AG, Wettenberg, Germany, has received an order from the leading European silicon carbide (SiC) wafer manufacturer to supply a medium double-digit number of systems for the serial production of SiC crystals. SiC crystals are used in the semiconductor industry to produce wafers, which are then processed into high-performance components. Compared to the mainly used semiconductor material silicon, silicon carbide components are significantly more energy-efficient and temperature-resistant.

"Power electronics is a rapidly growing market worldwide", says Dr. Mühe, managing director of CGS GmbH. "In particular, e-mobility and the related infrastructure, such as charging stations will need SiC wafers. The steadily growing photovoltaic market as well as the offshore energy market has great interest in highly efficient components which are used for feeding the solar power into the public power grid. After four years of intensive development work, we can offer our worldwide customers SiC crystal growing systems today which guarantee the best performance as well as the highest reliability and productivity. In the medium term, we expect a significant increase in demand from Europe, the US, and especially from China, where e-mobility and the use of solar energy continue to grow strongly."

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Gert Fisahn
Investor Relations
PVA TePla AG
Tel.: +49(0)641/68690-400
gert.fisahn@pvatepla.com
www.pvatepla.com


 

22.05.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PVA TePla AG
Im Westpark 10-12
35435 Wettenberg
Germany
Phone: 0641/686900
Fax: 0641/68690800
E-mail: info@pvatepla.com
Internet: www.pvatepla.com
ISIN: DE0007461006
WKN: 746100
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

688249  22.05.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=688249&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

