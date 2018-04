DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG: Eerik Budarz to become Chief Investment Officer at major shareholder BlackMars Capital GmbH

DGAP-News: Pantaflix AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel

PANTAFLIX AG: Eerik Budarz to become Chief Investment Officer at major shareholder BlackMars Capital GmbH



19.04.2018 / 18:30

Munich, 19 April 2018 - PANTAFLIX AG today announces that Eerik Budarz, Head of Capital Markets at PANTAFLIX AG, has been appointed Chief Investment Officer (CIO) by the Company's major shareholder, BlackMars Capital GmbH. The transfer to the new position is set to take place 01 May 2018.



Eerik Budarz has been in charge of the Capital Markets activity at PANTAFLIX AG since August 2017 and in this capacity has mainly attended to international investors and analysts. During this time, Eerik Budarz also oversaw important measures such as the Company's official name change and the management of long-term growth financing for the Group.



"We would like to thank Eerik Budarz for his tireless commitment and the highly professional attention to his broad area of responsibility. I am very pleased to know that in his new position he will remain committed to PANTAFLIX AG", comments Dan Maag, CEO of PANTAFLIX AG.

About PANTAFLIX AG:

PANTAFLIX AG (XETRA: PAL, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) is one of the fastest growing media companies in Europe. Consisting of the video-on-demand platform (VoD) PANTAFLIX, the traditional film production division PANTALEON Films, the music label PantaSounds and the brand integration unit March & Friends, the Group pursues a 360-degree approach to the production, distribution, exploitation, and marketing of films and series as well as their rights. The company's high growth dynamics stems from its progressive distribution model for international film productions on PANTAFLIX.



PANTAFLIX already provides content to film and series consumers all over the world. PANTAFLIX AG has cooperation agreements with renowned partners such as Amazon, Warner Bros., Disney, StudioCanal and Sun Seven Stars Media. In its German home market, the group is based in Berlin, Munich, Cologne and Frankfurt/Main.



About PANTAFLIX (VoD platform):

PANTAFLIX is a cloud-based video-on-demand platform "made in Germany" that for the first time enables film producers and rights holders to make their productions available to a global audience in just a few clicks. Its global orientation and direct market access break up the existing structures in the film business and offer producers the best possible remuneration for their films. Meanwhile, PANTAFLIX offers film fans a particularly extensive and diverse portfolio with content from a wide range of genres that is precisely geared to their interests and needs. PANTAFLIX began its rollout at the end of 2016. With film producer Dan Maag, digital expert Stefan Langefeld and media manager Nicolas Paalzow, it has a unique management team with deep roots in the film and technology industry.



For further information, visit www.pantaflixgroup.com and www.pantaflix.com.

Contact:

PANTAFLIX AG

Eerik Budarz

Head of Capital Markets

Stephanstr. 1

D-60313 Frankfurt

phone: +49 (0)69 2002 34 99

fax: +49 (0)69 2002 34 97

mail: e.budarz@pantaflix.com CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

phone: +49 (0)89 89827227

mail: sh@crossalliance.com

