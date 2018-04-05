<
05.04.2018 14:00:02

DGAP-News: PAION AG

DGAP-News: PAION PARTICIPATES AT THREE UPCOMING CONFERENCES

DGAP-News: PAION AG / Key word(s): Conference
PAION PARTICIPATES AT THREE UPCOMING CONFERENCES

05.04.2018 / 14:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

PAION PARTICIPATES AT THREE UPCOMING CONFERENCES

Aachen (Germany), 05 April 2018 - The specialty pharma company PAION AG (ISIN DE000A0B65S3; Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard: PA8) today announces its participation in three upcoming conferences and investor events. PAION AG representatives will be available for one-on-one meetings at these events.

Invest Stuttgart
13 - 14 April 2018
Meet us in hall 4, booth 4A38
Messe Stuttgart
Stuttgart, Germany
https://www.messe-stuttgart.de/invest

DIA Europe, Middle East & Africa
17 - 19 April 2018
Remimazolam poster presentation on 18 April 2018
Congress Center Basel
Basel, Switzerland
http://www.diaglobal.org/en/flagship/euromeeting

Deutsche Biotechnologietage
18 - 19 April 2018
Company presentation on 18 April 2018 and panel discussion "USA - Key market for international business" with Dr. Wolfgang Söhngen, CEO of PAION AG, on 19 April 2018
bcc Berlin Congress Center GmbH
Berlin, Germany
https://www.biotechnologietage.de/en

###

About PAION
PAION AG is a publicly listed specialty pharmaceutical company developing and aiming to commercialize innovative drugs to be used in out-patient and hospital-based sedation, anesthesia and critical care services. PAION's lead compound is remimazolam, an intravenous, ultra-short-acting and controllable benzodiazepine sedative/anesthetic drug candidate which is in the final stage of clinical development for use in procedural sedation in the U.S. Currently, PAION is mainly focusing its business and financial resources on successfully completing its development program in procedural sedation in the U.S. Outside the U.S., PAION has so far focused on the development of remimazolam in the indication general anesthesia. A full clinical development program for general anesthesia was completed in Japan. In the EU, PAION is currently planning to continue the clinical development program by starting a Phase III trial in the second half of 2018. Development of remimazolam in the indication intensive care unit (ICU) sedation is also part of the longer term life-cycle plan for remimazolam.

PAION is headquartered in Aachen (Germany) with a further site in Cambridge (United Kingdom).

PAION's vision is to become an acknowledged "PAIONeer" in sedation and anesthesia.

PAION Contact
Ralf Penner
Vice President Investor Relations/Public Relations
PAION AG
Martinstrasse 10-12
52062 Aachen - Germany
Phone: +49 241 4453-152
E-mail: r.penner@paion.com
www.paion.com

Disclaimer:

This release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the future business of PAION AG. These forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the current expectations, estimates and projections of PAION AG's management as of the date of this release. They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Should actual conditions differ from the Company's assumptions, actual results and actions may differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Considering the risks, uncertainties and other factors involved, recipients should not rely unreasonably upon these forward-looking statements. PAION AG has no obligation to periodically update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.


05.04.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PAION AG
Martinstr. 10-12
52062 Aachen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)241-4453-0
Fax: +49 (0)241-4453-100
E-mail: info@paion.com
Internet: www.paion.com
ISIN: DE000A0B65S3
WKN: A0B65S
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

671601  05.04.2018 

