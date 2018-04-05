|
05.04.2018 14:00:02
DGAP-News: PAION AG
|
DGAP-News: PAION AG / Key word(s): Conference
PAION PARTICIPATES AT THREE UPCOMING CONFERENCES
Aachen (Germany), 05 April 2018 - The specialty pharma company PAION AG (ISIN DE000A0B65S3; Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard: PA8) today announces its participation in three upcoming conferences and investor events. PAION AG representatives will be available for one-on-one meetings at these events.
Invest Stuttgart
DIA Europe, Middle East & Africa
About PAION
PAION's vision is to become an acknowledged "PAIONeer" in sedation and anesthesia.
PAION Contact
Disclaimer:
This release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the future business of PAION AG. These forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the current expectations, estimates and projections of PAION AG's management as of the date of this release. They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Should actual conditions differ from the Company's assumptions, actual results and actions may differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Considering the risks, uncertainties and other factors involved, recipients should not rely unreasonably upon these forward-looking statements. PAION AG has no obligation to periodically update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.
05.04.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PAION AG
|Martinstr. 10-12
|52062 Aachen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)241-4453-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)241-4453-100
|E-mail:
|info@paion.com
|Internet:
|www.paion.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0B65S3
|WKN:
|A0B65S
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
671601 05.04.2018
