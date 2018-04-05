DGAP-News: PAION AG / Key word(s): Conference

PAION PARTICIPATES AT THREE UPCOMING CONFERENCES



05.04.2018 / 14:00

PAION PARTICIPATES AT THREE UPCOMING CONFERENCES

Aachen (Germany), 05 April 2018 - The specialty pharma company PAION AG (ISIN DE000A0B65S3; Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard: PA8) today announces its participation in three upcoming conferences and investor events. PAION AG representatives will be available for one-on-one meetings at these events.

Invest Stuttgart

13 - 14 April 2018

Meet us in hall 4, booth 4A38

Messe Stuttgart

Stuttgart, Germany

https://www.messe-stuttgart.de/invest

DIA Europe, Middle East & Africa

17 - 19 April 2018

Remimazolam poster presentation on 18 April 2018

Congress Center Basel

Basel, Switzerland

http://www.diaglobal.org/en/flagship/euromeeting



Deutsche Biotechnologietage

18 - 19 April 2018

Company presentation on 18 April 2018 and panel discussion "USA - Key market for international business" with Dr. Wolfgang Söhngen, CEO of PAION AG, on 19 April 2018

bcc Berlin Congress Center GmbH

Berlin, Germany

https://www.biotechnologietage.de/en



About PAION

PAION AG is a publicly listed specialty pharmaceutical company developing and aiming to commercialize innovative drugs to be used in out-patient and hospital-based sedation, anesthesia and critical care services. PAION's lead compound is remimazolam, an intravenous, ultra-short-acting and controllable benzodiazepine sedative/anesthetic drug candidate which is in the final stage of clinical development for use in procedural sedation in the U.S. Currently, PAION is mainly focusing its business and financial resources on successfully completing its development program in procedural sedation in the U.S. Outside the U.S., PAION has so far focused on the development of remimazolam in the indication general anesthesia. A full clinical development program for general anesthesia was completed in Japan. In the EU, PAION is currently planning to continue the clinical development program by starting a Phase III trial in the second half of 2018. Development of remimazolam in the indication intensive care unit (ICU) sedation is also part of the longer term life-cycle plan for remimazolam.



PAION is headquartered in Aachen (Germany) with a further site in Cambridge (United Kingdom).

PAION's vision is to become an acknowledged "PAIONeer" in sedation and anesthesia.

PAION Contact

Ralf Penner

Vice President Investor Relations/Public Relations

PAION AG

Martinstrasse 10-12

52062 Aachen - Germany

Phone: +49 241 4453-152

E-mail: r.penner@paion.com

www.paion.com

