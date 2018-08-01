|
01.08.2018 07:00:04
DGAP-News: Osram holds its ground in a difficult market environment
|
DGAP-News: OSRAM Licht AG / Key word(s): 9-month figures/Interim Report
- Q3 revenue stable at EUR1.02 billion
- Adjusted EBITDA margin remains at 13.1 percent
- Osram initiates sale of luminaires business
- Group plans to save EUR130 to EUR140 million by 2020
Osram held its ground in a difficult market environment in the third quarter of its 2018 fiscal year. On a comparable basis, revenue remained consistent with the prior year's level of EUR1.02 billion. At EUR133 million, EBITDA adjusted for special items was significantly below the prior year's level. The adjusted EBITDA margin reached 13.1 percent. Foreign exchange effects as well as higher expenses for R&D and ramp-up costs burdened the adj. EBITDA in Q3 with more than EUR40 million. In the first nine months these effects summed up to more than EUR130 million - thereof EUR75 million FX effects alone. Recently the worldwide changes in ordering behavior of our customers and distributors in part due to existing and imminent trade restrictions have weighed on the company's revenue. The change in market dynamics due to the transition from allocation to normalization for some semiconductor products have also taken a toll on revenue. These effects are expected to have an impact in the coming months and have led the Managing Board to adjust the annual forecast at the end of June. In this context, the Managing Board has decided to further sharpen the portfolio and as a first step the company will divest its luminaires business.
Management is looking at number of measures to rectify the current market situation. They are first looking to streamline the global administration, which should reduce cost by approx. 20 percent. Beyond that, several structural and operational programs have been implemented. This includes the improvement of efficiency in R&D, in the supply chain, and in the German factory alliance. These operational programs should sum to EUR130 to EUR140 million in savings by 2020.
Negotiations with employee representatives about a reconciliation of interests have been considerably expedited and are concluded. Charges for that have already been taken into account in the forecast for the current fiscal year.
In the third quarter of the fiscal year, the general economic slowdown and weak demand in the automotive industry was primarily reflected in our semiconductor segments Opto Semiconductors (OS) and in the Specialty Lighting (SP) segment. The trade tariffs in the USA, more stringent emission tests in Europe and lower production expectations from premium manufacturers have also caused uncertainty. In addition, there were project delays in business with mobile devices and horticulture applications and a continued slowdown of the general lighting market.
PRESS CONTACTS
Stefan Schmidt
Selected key figures for the Osram Light Group in the third quarter
(Unaudited figures. Items stated in EUR million, margin in %, employees at June 30: negative values in brackets)
Performance of the reporting segments in the third quarter
(Provisional, unaudited figures. Items stated in EUR million, margin in %, negative values in brackets)
Disclaimer
01.08.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|OSRAM Licht AG
|Marcel-Breuer-Straße 6
|80807 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 6213-0
|Fax:
|+49 89 6213-3629
|E-mail:
|ir@osram.com
|Internet:
|www.osram-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE000LED4000
|WKN:
|LED400
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
709715 01.08.2018
Nachrichten zu OSRAM AGmehr Nachrichten
|
07:24
|Osram verdient deutlich weniger (AWP)
|
07:14
|Osram büsst bei leicht rückläufigem Umsatz deutlich Gewinn ein (Dow Jones)
|
07:04
|Earnings Ticker +++ Osram schneidet besser ab als erwartet (Börse Online)
|
07:00
|DGAP-News: Osram behauptet sich in schwierigem Marktumfeld (EQS Group)
|
07:00
|DGAP-News: Osram holds its ground in a difficult market environment (EQS Group)
|
31.07.18
|Osram will Leuchtengeschäft verkaufen (Reuters)
|
31.07.18
|Lichtkonzerne: Osram leitet den Verkauf von Leuchtengeschäft ein (Handelsblatt)
|
31.07.18
|Osram will Leuchtengeschäft verkaufen (AWP)
Analysen zu OSRAM AGmehr Analysen
|31.07.18
|OSRAM buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|10.07.18
|OSRAM buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.07.18
|OSRAM buy
|Commerzbank AG
|04.07.18
|OSRAM buy
|Baader Bank
|03.07.18
|OSRAM Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|31.07.18
|OSRAM buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|10.07.18
|OSRAM buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.07.18
|OSRAM buy
|Commerzbank AG
|04.07.18
|OSRAM buy
|Baader Bank
|03.07.18
|OSRAM Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|25.04.18
|OSRAM Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|08.02.18
|OSRAM Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|07.02.18
|OSRAM Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|09.01.18
|OSRAM Underperform
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|13.12.17
|OSRAM Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|03.07.18
|OSRAM Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|02.07.18
|OSRAM Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|29.06.18
|OSRAM Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.06.18
|OSRAM Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|29.06.18
|OSRAM Halten
|DZ BANK
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Am Mittwoch haben die Börsen in Fernost unterschiedliche Vorzeichen.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}