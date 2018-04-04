<
04.04.2018 16:00:01

DGAP-News: OHB SE

DGAP-News: OHB SE: MT Aerospace ships the first tank for Ariane 6 to ArianeGroup in Bremen

DGAP-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
OHB SE: MT Aerospace ships the first tank for Ariane 6 to ArianeGroup in Bremen

04.04.2018 / 16:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Augsburg/Bremen, April 4, 2018 With the hydrogen tank MT Aerospace (a subsidiary of OHB SE, Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005936124) has delivered the first component for the upper stage for the future European launch vehicle Ariane 6 to the ArianeGroup's new production center in Bremen. Fabricated in Augsburg using the latest equipment and optimized processes, the tank floors and cylinder panels were assembled by MT Aerospace in Bremen to form a propellant tank.

"Given the tight schedule, we are very proud to be able to supply the first component for the new European launch vehicle Ariane 6 in line with plans," says Hans J. Steininger, CEO of MT Aerospace AG, which has invested considerable resources in staff training, infrastructure, buildings and machinery for this program. "MT Aerospace has invested EUR 35 million of its own funds as a risk-sharing partner for the development of components for the new Ariane 6," explains Steininger.

ArianeGroup site manager Dr. Jens Laßmann was very pleased with the delivery of the tank, saying "Here in Bremen, we are also making very good progress on Ariane 6. The delivery of the first tank marks an important milestone. We will be working on it at our new Ariane Center so that it can be integrated in the upper stage of the new Ariane 6 here in Bremen."

Industry 4.0 applications have been installed for the production of the Ariane 6 components. In this connection, a new hall has been built and an existing one converted in Augsburg. State-of-the-art welding systems, machine-to-machine communications ("Internet of Things") as well as drilling and riveting robots ensure more efficient and therefore cheaper production processes.

At the heart of these productivity gains and this quantum technological leap is the large FSW system. FSW is short for "friction stir welding". Installed at the beginning of 2018, the system is one of a kind anywhere in the world. "Previously, the welding process took about ten minutes, but the preparation required more than three hours. The new machine reduces the preparation time significantly. Moreover, the machine documents the processes and also performs ultrasonic testing of the components. When the parts leave the FSW system, they are finished and tested. We are indeed seeing a technological advance on a scale of 20 or more years. We are currently building around 30 tank domes a year for Ariane 5. In the future, this figure will rise to around 90. The onset of the Industry 4.0 era is allowing us to triple our productivity," explains Steininger.

MT Aerospace is playing a crucial role in the development and industrialization of the Ariane 6 launcher system. With an industrial contribution of around 10 percent, MT Aerospace is developing technical innovations for metal structures for enhancing the competitiveness of this future launch vehicle in its capacity as a risk share partner and cluster prime for metal structures.



Contact:
Investor Relations
Martina Lilienthal
Tel.: +49 421 - 2020-720
Fax: +49 421 - 2020-613
E-Mail: martina.lilienthal@ohb.de
Corporate Communications
Günther Hörbst
Tel.: +49 421 - 2020-9438
E-Mail: guenther.hoerbst@ohb.de

04.04.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: OHB SE
Karl-Ferdinand-Braun-Str. 8
28359 Bremen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)421 2020 8
Fax: +49 (0)421 2020 613
E-mail: ir@ohb.de
Internet: www.ohb.de
ISIN: DE0005936124
WKN: 593612
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

671461  04.04.2018 

