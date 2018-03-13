DGAP-News: Naga Group AG

|
CORPORATE NEWS
- Record sales in January and February
- NAGA's brokerage offers NGC-based trading accounts
- Switex Beta version starting end of March
- NAGA WALLET Launch scheduled for April
- NAGA share added to new Scale 30-Index
The NAGA GROUP AG (NAGA) starts 2018 with record numbers and announces important product updates.
Hamburg, March 13, 2018
THE NAGA GROUP AG (WKN A161NR, ISIN: DE000A161NR7, Ticker: N4G) was able to achieve historic records in the first two months of 2018 thanks to its brokerage business.
NAGA will reach another milestone at the end of March with the launch of the beta version of Switex, the trading platform for virtual goods that NAGA operates through a joint venture with Deutsche Börse Group. The first official partner of Switex is the leading Japanese game developer, Asobimo.
"With the launch of NAGA WALLET, we will provide our customers with a unique tool that makes getting into the world of cryptocurrencies easier than ever before. Our automated token service integrates the tokens of any Ethereum based ERC-20 standard ICO and indexes all key data such as volume, market capitalization, or token price in real time. We believe that future ICOs will also be using NAGA WALLET's drafts as a tool, recognizing that current solutions have completely disregarded usability and are therefore hindering many potential ICO investors," added Benjamin Bilski, founder and Executive Director of NAGA.
There is also positive news regarding NAGA stock: it is now one of the most liquid stocks in the Scale segment of Deutsche Börse AG and has been included in the new Scale 30-Index, which was recently introduced by the Deutsche Börse AG. For inclusion in this index, the order book turnover in Xetra and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange prevail. In the latest ranking, The NAGA Group AG boasts a very promising performance here at 11th position.
In other news, as part of a new marketing strategy, NAGA's award-winning social trading network "SwipeStox" was recently renamed NAGA TRADER. This was done with the intention of achieving a global branding strategy with "NAGA" as the anchor name. In order to ensure uniform branding, the domain www.naga.com was recently acquired, which in the future will become the central contact point for all offers of the NAGA Ecosystem.
THE NAGA GROUP AG:
Link THE NAGA GROUP Website: https://www.thenagagroup.com
Contact:
