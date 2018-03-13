Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.03.2018 16:40:26

DGAP-News: Naga Group AG

DGAP-News: The Naga Group AG starts 2018 with record numbers and announces important product updates.

DGAP-News: The NAGA Group AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Product Launch
The NAGA Group AG starts 2018 with record numbers and announces important product updates.

13.03.2018 / 16:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORPORATE NEWS
__________________________________________________________

- Record sales in January and February

- NAGA's brokerage offers NGC-based trading accounts

- Switex Beta version starting end of March

- NAGA WALLET Launch scheduled for April

- NAGA share added to new Scale 30-Index

________________________________________________________

The NAGA GROUP AG (NAGA) starts 2018 with record numbers and announces important product updates.

Hamburg, March 13, 2018

THE NAGA GROUP AG (WKN A161NR, ISIN: DE000A161NR7, Ticker: N4G) was able to achieve historic records in the first two months of 2018 thanks to its brokerage business.

With a total turnover of around 2.7 million Euros, and an increase in the average trading volume to more than 5 billion Euros per month, January and February 2018 were absolute record months for the company founded in 2015. A significant increase in market volatility was decisively responsible for this impressive start to the year. Thus, the trading volume increased by 42% and the number of new, live trading accounts went up by a whopping 306%.

"We are more than satisfied with the start of the new financial year and we have seen strong growth in all businesses. Our strong brokerage business, coupled with the adoption of cryptocurrency pairs and cryptocurrency deposits, will allow us to efficiently address a broader customer base. We are excited to announce that we are profitable in our operations," said Yasin Sebastian Qureshi, founder and Executive Director of NAGA.

NAGA will reach another milestone at the end of March with the launch of the beta version of Switex, the trading platform for virtual goods that NAGA operates through a joint venture with Deutsche Börse Group. The first official partner of Switex is the leading Japanese game developer, Asobimo.

For April, and thus two months before the planned release date, NAGA plans the official launch of the NAGA WALLET. The NAGA WALLET is a digital wallet that allows users to deposit, withdraw and partially convert to Bitcoin, Ethereum, LiteCoin, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, NAGA COIN, and more than 1,200 other ERC-20 based tokens. Charges for disbursements are levied in "NaGas", based on the international standard "Gas" as transaction fee, where 1 NGC = 1 NaGas. With the help of the NAGA COIN, customers can transfer tokens to any wallet or crypto exchange cost-effectively. NAGA WALLET will also be directly connecting to NAGA's brokerage, where NAGA customers will be able to trade NGC-based trading accounts and use NGC as their deposit method.

"With the launch of NAGA WALLET, we will provide our customers with a unique tool that makes getting into the world of cryptocurrencies easier than ever before. Our automated token service integrates the tokens of any Ethereum based ERC-20 standard ICO and indexes all key data such as volume, market capitalization, or token price in real time. We believe that future ICOs will also be using NAGA WALLET's drafts as a tool, recognizing that current solutions have completely disregarded usability and are therefore hindering many potential ICO investors," added Benjamin Bilski, founder and Executive Director of NAGA.

There is also positive news regarding NAGA stock: it is now one of the most liquid stocks in the Scale segment of Deutsche Börse AG and has been included in the new Scale 30-Index, which was recently introduced by the Deutsche Börse AG. For inclusion in this index, the order book turnover in Xetra and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange prevail. In the latest ranking, The NAGA Group AG boasts a very promising performance here at 11th position.

In other news, as part of a new marketing strategy, NAGA's award-winning social trading network "SwipeStox" was recently renamed NAGA TRADER. This was done with the intention of achieving a global branding strategy with "NAGA" as the anchor name. In order to ensure uniform branding, the domain www.naga.com was recently acquired, which in the future will become the central contact point for all offers of the NAGA Ecosystem.


Characters (with spaces): 3,959

_____________________________
Tags, Keywords:
The NAGA Group
NAGA
NAGA TRADER
NAGA WALLET
Switex
NAGA COIN
NGC
Financial Technology
FinTech
Social Trading
Cryptocurrency
Blockchain
Yasin Sebastian Qureshi
Benjamin Bilski
Andreas Luecke

______________________________

THE NAGA GROUP AG:
THE NAGA GROUP was founded in August 2015 by Yasin Sebastian Qureshi,
Benjamin Bilski and Christoph Brueck. The company's goal is to drive the
development, marketing and growth of disruptive applications for financial
technology, and to actively participate in the change and opening up of the
existing financial system. The word "NAGA" is Sanskrit and means "Cobra
snake". It is also the name of the world's hottest chilli variety.

Link THE NAGA GROUP Website: https://www.thenagagroup.com
Link NAGA TRADER Website: https://www.nagatrader.com
Link SWITEX Website: https://www.switex.io

______________________________

Contact:
The NAGA Group AG
Alexander Braune
Neustädter Neuer Weg 22
D-20459 Hamburg
E: press@thenagagroup.com


UBJ. GmbH
Ingo Janssen
Haus der Wirtschaft
Kapstadtring 10
D-22297 Hamburg
T: +49 (0)40 6378 5410
E: ir@ubj.de


13.03.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: The NAGA Group AG
Neustädter Neuer Weg 22
20459 Hamburg
Germany
E-mail: info@thenagagroup.com
Internet: www.thenagagroup.com
ISIN: DE000A161NR7
WKN: A161NR
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

663707  13.03.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=663707&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Naga Group AGmehr Nachrichten

16:40
 DGAP-News: Naga Group AG (EQS Group)
16:40
 DGAP-News: Naga Group AG (EQS Group)
01.02.18
 DGAP-Ad hoc: Naga Group AG (EQS Group)
01.02.18
 DGAP-Ad hoc: Naga Group AG (EQS Group)
23.01.18
 DGAP-News: Naga Group AG (EQS Group)
23.01.18
 DGAP-News: Naga Group AG (EQS Group)
22.01.18
 DGAP-News: Naga Group AG (EQS Group)
22.01.18
 DGAP-News: Naga Group AG (EQS Group)

Analysen zu Naga Group AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

09:43
Vontobel: derimail - Schweizer Qualität die rentiert: 7.5% p.a. Coupon und 50% Sicherheitspuffer auf ABB, LafargeHolcim, Logitech und Lonza
09:02
TecDAX – Doji am Widerstand
08:32
SMI wieder im Dunstkreis der 9.000er-Marke
12.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: US-Steuerreform lässt Unternehmensgewinne sprudeln
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Naga Group AG 7.00 2.19% Naga Group AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Blockchain-Projekt in Schweizer Krypto-Stadt sorgt für enorme Unruhe
Sensirion geht am 22. März an die Börse - Preisspanne für IPO bei 28 bis 36 CHF
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf
Experte: iPhone X ist ein Ladenhüter - Apple braucht 2018 neue Produkte
Aryzta erleidet Gewinnhalbierung im H1 - Aktie unter Druck
US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
SMI schliesst im Plus - DAX konnte uber 12'400-Punkte-Marke steigen
Geberit-Aktie nach Gewinnrückgang im Minus - Dividende wird erhöht
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Boom der Halbleiterindustrie beflügelt VAT - anhaltend starkes Wachstum erwartet

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst mit kräftigem Verlust -- DAX bricht ein
Die Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt waren am Dienstag in Verkaufslaune.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB