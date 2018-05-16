DGAP-News: Medios AG enjoys a successful start to the 2018 financial year

|
16.05.2018 12:00:10
|
Corporate News
Berlin, May 16, 2018 - Medios AG ("Medios"), one of the leading Specialty Pharma companies in Germany, has enjoyed a successful start to the 2018 financial year and confirms the forecast for the full year after a significant increase in sales and earnings in the first quarter. In the period from January to March, Group sales rose by 32 per cent to 68.6 million euros (IFRS; prior year EUR 51.8 million) compared to the same quarter last year. Without taking into account the 2017 stock option program (SOP) and one-off expenses of approximately 0.3 million euros within the context of the proposed acquisition and integration of the operating units of BerlinApotheke Schneider & Oleski oHG, Group earnings before taxes (EBT) climbed by 20 per cent to 2.4 million euros (IFRS; prior year EUR 2.0 million). After one-off expenses, the EBT increased by 5 per cent to 2.1 million euros without taking the SOP into account.
Manfred Schneider, CEO of Medios AG: "With the positive business development in the first quarter and continuing high demand for individualised medicine, we remain optimistic about achieving our targets for the full year and continuing the dynamic growth path as planned."
The Management Board is confirming its forecast, which assumes that the acquired operating units will be integrated and make a significant contribution to Group sales and EBT from June 2018. For the 2018 financial year, the Management Board therefore continues to expect Group sales of around 320 million euros and an EBT, without taking into account the SOP, of approximately 11 million euros. This represents a considerable growth of 26 per cent and 37 per cent respectively compared to 2017 financial figures totalling 253 million euros and 8.0 million euros respectively.
About Medios AG
Medios AG is Germany's first listed Specialty Pharma company. The share (WKN: A1MMCC, ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) is listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard) and Hamburg-Hannover Stock Exchange.
Contact
Disclaimer
16.05.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Medios AG
|Friedrichstraße 113a
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 232 566 - 800
|Fax:
|030 / 8321 8377
|E-mail:
|ir@medios.ag
|Internet:
|www.medios.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A1MMCC8
|WKN:
|A1MMCC
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
686105 16.05.2018
