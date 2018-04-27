|
DGAP-News: Medios AG continues on its growth course after a successful financial year 2017
Medios AG continues on its growth course after a successful financial year 2017
Berlin, 27 April 2018 - Medios AG ("Medios"), one of the leading Specialty Pharma companies in Germany, has published its Annual Report 2017 and expects to continue on its dynamic growth course in financial year 2018 after a sharp increase in sales and earnings in 2017.
In financial year 2017, Group sales rose year on year by 58 per cent to EUR 254 million (IFRS; previous year EUR 160.4 million, pro-forma* IFRS). Thereby, the Wholesale and Manufacturing segments generated sales of EUR 211 million and EUR 43 million respectively (IFRS). Group earnings before taxes (EBT)** climbed by 38 per cent to EUR 8.0 million (IFRS; previous year EUR 5.8 million, pro-forma* IFRS), not including the share options for Group employees** granted in 2017. The figures published in the Annual Report 2017 are largely the same as the preliminary figures for 2017 which had already been published in January 2018.
Manfred Schneider, CEO of Medios AG: "In 2017, we continued to profit from strong demand for individualised medicine and new regulatory approval of innovative, high-priced therapies. But expanding our product range and our network of partners also paid off. The positive outlook for the Specialty Pharma market and the progress we have made in implementing our strategy rapidly give us confidence that we will continue on our growth course in the current financial year."
In 2017, Medios strengthened its successful strategic partnership with Cranach Pharma and thereby laid the foundation for further synergies in the Speciality Pharma business. Moreover, Medios started the announced expansion of manufacturing capacities for individualised medicine at short notice after the acquisition of additional clean-room capacities. Previously, Medios had successfully issued new shares to institutional investors. The total proceeds of some EUR 15.3 million from the capital increase will be used to finance further growth.
For financial year 2018, the Managing Board still expects that the Medios Group will continue to grow. Both operating segments - Wholesale and Manufacturing - are expected to contribute to the growth. As part of the growth strategy, further investments in personnel, technology and software are planned.
Overall, Medios continues to expect an increase in Group sales of 26 per cent to around EUR 320 million in financial year 2018 (IFRS). EBT is intended to improve by 37 per cent to around EUR 11 million (IFRS) as planned, not including the share options for Group employees granted in 2017.
The Annual Report 2017 for Medios AG was published today and is available for downloading from the company website http://medios.ag/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/.
* Non-recurring factors mean that the IFRS figures for 2017 are only partially comparable with the IFRS figures for 2016. For an adequate presentation of the Group's performance, Medios compares the IFRS figures for 2017 with the pro-forma figures for 2016. Further explanations can be found in the Annual Report 2017, Group Management Report, II. 3.
About Medios AG
Medios AG is Germany's first listed Specialty Pharma company. The share (WKN: A1MMCC, ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) is listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard) and Hamburg-Hannover Stock Exchange.
