07.05.2018 13:17:34

DGAP-News: MEDICLIN started well into the 2018 financial year

DGAP-News: MediClin AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
MEDICLIN started well into the 2018 financial year

07.05.2018 / 13:17
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MEDICLIN started well into the 2018 financial year

Offenburg, 7 May 2018 - In the first quarter of 2018 MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (MEDICLIN) achieved Group sales of EUR 157.7 mill., which were EUR 10.6 mill. or 7.2 % higher than in the previous year's quarter.

Sales in the post-acute segment climbed by EUR 7.4 mill., of which some EUR 1.2 mill. were contributed by the medical facilities acquired in the second quarter of 2017. The acute segment was able to increase sales by EUR 2.7 mill., while the nursing care business area grew by EUR 0.1 mill. Thus, the positive sales development seen in the second half of 2017 continued in the first quarter of the new financial year.

Group EBIT improved by EUR 1.2 mill. from EUR -0.5 mill. to EUR 0.7 mill., and the segment results in the post-acute and the acute segments were likewise above the prior-year level.

Compared to the same quarter of 2017 raw materials and consumables used rose slightly, but staff costs increased significantly mainly due to a higher number of employees (+338 full-time employees). The development of depreciation and amortisation and other operating expenses was in line with expectations.

The financial result of EUR -0.6 mill. is basically at the previous year's level. The total consolidated result attributable to shareholders of MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft was EUR 0.2 mill. (Q1 2017: EUR -0.8 mill.).

Gross investments amounted to EUR 9.5 mill. in the first quarter of the 2018 financial year (Q1 2017: EUR 11.2 mill.), pertaining mainly to the reconstruction and expansion of clinics and the acquisition of medical equipment. Capital expenditure is thus in line with the annual budget. Cash and cash equivalents as of 31 March 2018 amounted to EUR 43.5 mill. (31.12.2017: EUR 26.9 mill.).

At the end of the first quarter of 2018, MEDICLIN announced that it will build a new clinic for neurology, neurointensive care and neurophysiology at the location of MediClin Hedon Klinik in Lingen. The construction costs of this new hospital will amount to about EUR 31.0 mill. The German federal state of Lower Saxony will subsidise this investment under the hospital financing law (Krankenhausfinanzierungsgesetz) and contribute EUR 20.0 mill.

The interim report as of 31 March 2018 is available on the homepage of MEDICLIN in German and English. www.mediclin.de

 

About MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (Ticker: MED; WKN: 659 510)

MEDICLIN owns 36 clinics, seven nursing care facilities, three home nursing care services and nine medical care centres. The Group has nearly 8,300 beds and a headcount of about 9,900. With its strong network, MEDICLIN can offer its patients integrated care from the first visit to the doctor to surgery, post-operative rehabilitation and follow-up care at home. Doctors, therapists and nurses work together closely to achieve the best results. MEDICLIN plans the care of persons in need in accordance with their individual requirements and personal needs, either at home or in a nursing care facility.

MEDICLIN - A company of the Asklepios Group


07.05.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MediClin AG
Okenstraße 27
77652 Offenburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)781 488-326
Fax: +49 (0)781 488-184
E-mail: alexandra.muehr@mediclin.de
Internet: www.mediclin.de
ISIN: DE0006595101
WKN: 659510
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

683051  07.05.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=683051&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

