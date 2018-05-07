DGAP-News: MEDICLIN started well into the 2018 financial year

DGAP-News: MediClin AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

MEDICLIN started well into the 2018 financial year



07.05.2018 / 13:17

Offenburg, 7 May 2018 - In the first quarter of 2018 MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (MEDICLIN) achieved Group sales of EUR 157.7 mill., which were EUR 10.6 mill. or 7.2 % higher than in the previous year's quarter.

Sales in the post-acute segment climbed by EUR 7.4 mill., of which some EUR 1.2 mill. were contributed by the medical facilities acquired in the second quarter of 2017. The acute segment was able to increase sales by EUR 2.7 mill., while the nursing care business area grew by EUR 0.1 mill. Thus, the positive sales development seen in the second half of 2017 continued in the first quarter of the new financial year.

Group EBIT improved by EUR 1.2 mill. from EUR -0.5 mill. to EUR 0.7 mill., and the segment results in the post-acute and the acute segments were likewise above the prior-year level.

Compared to the same quarter of 2017 raw materials and consumables used rose slightly, but staff costs increased significantly mainly due to a higher number of employees (+338 full-time employees). The development of depreciation and amortisation and other operating expenses was in line with expectations.

The financial result of EUR -0.6 mill. is basically at the previous year's level. The total consolidated result attributable to shareholders of MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft was EUR 0.2 mill. (Q1 2017: EUR -0.8 mill.).

Gross investments amounted to EUR 9.5 mill. in the first quarter of the 2018 financial year (Q1 2017: EUR 11.2 mill.), pertaining mainly to the reconstruction and expansion of clinics and the acquisition of medical equipment. Capital expenditure is thus in line with the annual budget. Cash and cash equivalents as of 31 March 2018 amounted to EUR 43.5 mill. (31.12.2017: EUR 26.9 mill.).

At the end of the first quarter of 2018, MEDICLIN announced that it will build a new clinic for neurology, neurointensive care and neurophysiology at the location of MediClin Hedon Klinik in Lingen. The construction costs of this new hospital will amount to about EUR 31.0 mill. The German federal state of Lower Saxony will subsidise this investment under the hospital financing law (Krankenhausfinanzierungsgesetz) and contribute EUR 20.0 mill.

