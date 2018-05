DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart expands product portfolio

DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Product Launch/Strategic Company Decision

LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart expands product portfolio



11.05.2018 / 14:32

Baar, Switzerland - May 11, 2018 - LION E-Mobility AG is pleased to announce that its 100% subsidiary LION Smart GmbH is expanding its product portfolio in the field of battery management systems. The two new products LLVS for low voltage applications and LMM18 - an implementation of the brand-new LTC6813 from Analog Devices/ Linear Technology - have completed important milestones in the development process.



The LLVS opens up additional fields of applications and business segments: The new system covers low-voltage applications - especially 48V and 72V applications - with requirements for compact size and packaging under optimized costs.



As an implementation of the brand-new LTC6813, the new LMM18 will be used to operate battery systems with an increased number of cells per module and thus follows an ongoing trend in battery development. Due to the close development cooperation with Linear Technology and Analog Devices an early implementation before the start of series production at the chip manufacturer and thus a significant time advantage was achieved.



"The two new products extend our product portfolio for current and future market developments. Due to multiple customer requests and based on the results of our internal market analysis, development began over a year ago and we are now pleased to have passed important milestones. The further development is now focused on product validation to allow for a large-scale usage," says Tobias Mayer, Managing Director of LION Smart GmbH.



Further technical details of the products will be published in the coming weeks.

About LION E-Mobility AG:

LION E-Mobility AG (WKN: A1JG3H, Ticker: LMI, Reuters: LMIG.MU) is a Swiss Holding with strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, particularly in the field of electric energy storage as well as battery pack development and management. The Company holds 100% of the German LION Smart GmbH, a development and engineering company specialized on custom designed battery packs and battery-management-systems. LION Smart GmbH further holds a 30% stake of the TÜV SUED Battery Testing GmbH, a dynamically growing joint venture with the renowned TÜV SUED AG. Members of the Board of Directors are: Mr. Daniel Quinger (President of the Board), Mr. Tobias Mayer, Mr. Hany Magour, Dr. Isolde Semm and Mr. Martin Specht. The Management of LION Smart GmbH consists of Mr. Tobias Mayer and Mr. Walter Wimmer. The Managing Director of the TÜV SUED Battery Testing GmbH is Mr. Christian Theeck. For more information please visit our homepage: www.lionemobility.com



About LION Smart:

LION Smart GmbH is an innovative development service provider for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers of the automobile industry and other industry sectors like aviation and maritime. As a partner in system analysis, selection and design of electric energy storage systems like lithium batteries and integration into the specific vehicle concept LION Smarts engineers have a very high level of expertise. LION Smart carries out its own research program in the field of lithium-ion technology and has filed two patents in the past twelve months.



Investor Relations Contact:

Mr. Walter Wimmer

Email: ir@lionemobility.de

http://www.lionemobility.com



LION E-Mobility AG

Lindenstrasse 16

6340 Baar

Switzerland



