|
04.05.2018 08:00:04
DGAP-News: Interim result after the first three months of 2018: secunet Group continues to grow
|
DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Interim result after the first three months of 2018: secunet Group continues to grow
[Essen, Germany, May 4, 2018] secunet Security Networks AG (ISIN DE0007276503, WKN 727650), a leading German supplier of high-quality, reliable IT security and an IT security partner of the Federal Republic of Germany, today published its Quarterly Group Communication regarding the period ending 31 March 2018. Both sales and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) have increased. The existing forecast for the full year is confirmed.
In the period from January to March 2018, secunet Group achieved revenue of 27.2 million euros. When compared to the revenue during the same period of the previous year (24.7 million euros), this represents an increase of 10% or 2.5 million euros, which primarily results from growth in the product business (commercial goods, licenses, maintenance and support) and continued high volume for services (consulting business).
secunet Group achieved earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 2.5 million euros in the first three months of 2018. Compared to the EBIT in the same reporting period of the previous year (0.9 million euros), this corresponds to an improvement of 1.6 million euros, or 173%. The positive trend in earnings is largely due to the increase in product sales.
As at March 31, 2018, the secunet Security Networks AG order book in accordance with IFRS was 60.4 million euros, compared with 70.5 million euros as at the previous year's reporting date, and 57.7 million euros at year-end 2017.
"Demand for high-quality, trusted IT security remains strong, as shown by continued high volume in the order book," commented Dr. Rainer Baumgart, Chairman of the Management Board of secunet Security Networks AG. "Further progress in digitization highly depends on comprehensive investment in IT security, which will support our long-term growth."
The Management Board's assessment of business development in the current year, 2018, remains unchanged: secunet is very well positioned in the IT security growth market. The procurement of major public authority clients for secunet in Germany also continues to be affected by the provisional budget management. In this context, the Management Board continues to expect sales and EBIT to come in slightly below the previous year's record figures.
The Group Quarterly Communication relating to the period ending 31 March 2018 is available to download from www.secunet.com under The Company / Investor Relations / Financial Reports and News. Next date in the financial calendar: Annual General Meeting of secunet Security Networks AG on 9 May 2018.
Patrick Franitza
secunet Security Networks AG
Further information can be found at www.secunet.com.
Disclaimer
04.05.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|secunet Security Networks AG
|Kurfürstenstr. 58
|45138 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)201 - 5454 - 1227
|Fax:
|+49 (0)201 - 5454 - 1228
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@secunet.com
|Internet:
|www.secunet.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007276503
|WKN:
|727650
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
682309 04.05.2018
Nachrichten zu secunet Security Networks AGmehr Nachrichten
|
08:00
|DGAP-News: Interim result after the first three months of 2018: secunet Group continues to grow (EQS Group)
|
08:00
|DGAP-News: Zwischenergebnis nach ersten drei Monaten 2018: der secunet Konzern wächst weiter (EQS Group)
|
22.03.18
|DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG (EQS Group)
|
22.03.18
|DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG (EQS Group)
|
05.03.18
|DGAP-Ad hoc: secunet Security Networks AG (EQS Group)
|
05.03.18
|DGAP-Ad hoc: secunet Security Networks AG (EQS Group)
|
24.01.18
|DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG (EQS Group)
|
24.01.18
|DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG (EQS Group)
Analysen zu secunet Security Networks AGmehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}