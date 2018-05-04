DGAP-News: Interim result after the first three months of 2018: secunet Group continues to grow

DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

Interim result after the first three months of 2018: secunet Group continues to grow



04.05.2018 / 08:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Interim result after the first three months of 2018: secunet Group continues to grow

[Essen, Germany, May 4, 2018] secunet Security Networks AG (ISIN DE0007276503, WKN 727650), a leading German supplier of high-quality, reliable IT security and an IT security partner of the Federal Republic of Germany, today published its Quarterly Group Communication regarding the period ending 31 March 2018. Both sales and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) have increased. The existing forecast for the full year is confirmed.

In the period from January to March 2018, secunet Group achieved revenue of 27.2 million euros. When compared to the revenue during the same period of the previous year (24.7 million euros), this represents an increase of 10% or 2.5 million euros, which primarily results from growth in the product business (commercial goods, licenses, maintenance and support) and continued high volume for services (consulting business).

secunet Group achieved earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 2.5 million euros in the first three months of 2018. Compared to the EBIT in the same reporting period of the previous year (0.9 million euros), this corresponds to an improvement of 1.6 million euros, or 173%. The positive trend in earnings is largely due to the increase in product sales.

As at March 31, 2018, the secunet Security Networks AG order book in accordance with IFRS was 60.4 million euros, compared with 70.5 million euros as at the previous year's reporting date, and 57.7 million euros at year-end 2017.

"Demand for high-quality, trusted IT security remains strong, as shown by continued high volume in the order book," commented Dr. Rainer Baumgart, Chairman of the Management Board of secunet Security Networks AG. "Further progress in digitization highly depends on comprehensive investment in IT security, which will support our long-term growth."

The Management Board's assessment of business development in the current year, 2018, remains unchanged: secunet is very well positioned in the IT security growth market. The procurement of major public authority clients for secunet in Germany also continues to be affected by the provisional budget management. In this context, the Management Board continues to expect sales and EBIT to come in slightly below the previous year's record figures.

The Group Quarterly Communication relating to the period ending 31 March 2018 is available to download from www.secunet.com under The Company / Investor Relations / Financial Reports and News. Next date in the financial calendar: Annual General Meeting of secunet Security Networks AG on 9 May 2018.





Dr. Kay Rathke

Head of Investor Relations

Patrick Franitza

Deputy Press Officer

secunet Security Networks AG

Kurfürstenstrasse 58

45138 Essen, Germany

Tel.: +49 201 5454-1234

Fax: +49 201 5454-1235

Email: presse@secunet.com

http://www.secunet.com



About secunet



secunet is one of the leading German providers of high-quality IT security. Over 400 experts work in the areas of cryptography, eGovernment, business security and automotive security, and develop innovative products in these fields in addition to highly secure and reliable solutions. secunet has more than 500 national and international customers, including many Dax companies, public authorities, and organisations. The company is an IT security partner to the Federal Republic of Germany and a partner of the German Alliance for Cyber Security.

secunet was founded in 1997 and achieved revenues of EUR 158.3 million in 2017. secunet Security Networks AG is listed on the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.

Further information can be found at www.secunet.com.

Disclaimer



This press release contains predictive statements. Predictive statements are statements that do not describe facts of the past; they also include statements regarding our assumptions and expectations. Any statement in this press release that conveys our intentions, assumptions, expectations or predictions (and the assumptions on which they are based) is a predictive statement. These statements are based on planning, estimates and forecasts that are currently available to the management of secunet Security Networks AG. Predictive statements therefore only apply to the day on which they were made. We assume no obligation to update such statements with regard to new information or future events.