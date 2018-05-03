|
DGAP-News: InVision AG Releases Financial Results for 2018 First Quarter
P R E S S R E L E A S E
InVision AG Releases Financial Results for 2018 First Quarter
Düsseldorf (Germany), 3 May 2018 - In the first quarter of 2018 fiscal year, InVision AG (ISIN: DE0005859698) achieved total revenues of EUR 3.092 million, which corresponds to a decrease of 11 percent compared to the first quarter of 2017 (3M 2017: EUR 3.46 million). Revenues of injixo increased by 12 percent up to EUR 0.88 million (3M 2017: EUR 0.788 million). With the conversion to a new offering and pricing for the marketing of individual e-learning courses and the resulting discontinuance of recurring subscription revenues in this area, revenues of The Call Center School went down by 49 percent to EUR 0.112 million (3M 2017: EUR 0.22 million). Revenues from InVision WFM subscriptions totalled EUR 2.007 million (3M 2017: EUR 1.996 million). The project business decreased by 80 percent to EUR 0.093 million (3M 2017: EUR 0.456 million).
In the first quarter of 2018, the EBIT (Earnings Before Interest and Taxes) decreased by 92 percent to EUR 0.047 million (3M 2017: EUR 0.576 million), which was due to lower total revenues and the increase of personnel expenses. The EBIT margin was at 2 percent (3M 2017: 17 percent). The consolidated result declined by 105 percent to EUR -0.027 million (3M 2017: EUR 0.524 million). Accordingly, earnings per share decreased by 104 percent to EUR -0.01 (3M 2017: EUR 0.23).
With an increased operating cash flow by 84 percent to EUR 2.687 million (3M 2017: EUR 1.459 million) liquid funds rose by 108 percent to EUR 4.59 million (31 December 2017: EUR 2.21 million), as of 31 March 2018. With EUR 10.352 million, the equity capital remained on the same level as of the end of 2017 (31 December 2017: EUR 10.38 million). Thus, the equity ratio equalled 60 percent (31 December 2017: 76 percent), based on a balance sheet total of EUR 17.178 million, as of 31 March 2018 (31 December 2017: EUR 13.683 million).
The Company's Consolidated Interim Statements for the first three months of the 2018 financial year is now available on the Company's website at www.invision.de/investors.
About InVision:
Since 1995, InVision has been helping its clients to increase their productivity and quality of work and reduce their costs. The InVision group incorporates the brands injixo, a cloud-based workforce management solution for contact centres, The Call Center School, offering cloud-learning courses for contact centre professionals, and InVision WFM, a software solution for workforce management. InVision AG (IVX) is listed in the Prime Standard Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Further information: www.invision.de
InVision AG
Investor Relations,
Jutta Handlanger
Speditionstraße 5,
40221 Düsseldorf (Germany),
phone: +49 (0)211 781-781-66,
email: ir@invision.de
03.05.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|InVision AG
|Speditionstraße 5
|40221 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 / 781-781-66
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 / 781-781-99
|E-mail:
|info@invision.de
|Internet:
|www.invision.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005859698
|WKN:
|585969
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
681979 03.05.2018
