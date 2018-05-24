DGAP-News: INDUS Holding AG: INDUS again increases dividend

DGAP-News: INDUS Holding AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

INDUS again increases dividend

- Annual Shareholders' Meeting decides to increase dividend to EUR 1.50 per share

- Forecast for 2018 confirmed after four successful months

- Thanks to Jürgen Abromeit for his achievements as CEO



Bergisch Gladbach, 24 May 2018 - At the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of INDUS Holding AG, the shareholders decided to increase the dividend to EUR 1.50 per share (previous year: EUR 1.35). The decision was made against the background of the good results for the year 2017, which was the fifth record year in a row for the INDUS Group, with sales revenues totaling EUR 1.64 billion and EBIT coming in at EUR 152.9 million. Accumulated profits of INDUS Holding AG amounted to EUR 83.5 million as at 31 December 2017, of which a total of EUR 36.7 million will be distributed to the shareholders.

In his speech, Jürgen Abromeit, CEO of the INDUS Group, focused on the potential opportunities for further growth opened up by the technology change. "In times of fast changing markets, in which small ideas may revolutionize entire industries, you need to come up with permanent innovation." Mobility, urbanization and resource awareness are mega trends that open up new fields of business for the future. For INDUS; these include medical engineering for the ageing society, innovative construction technology, public and private security but also intelligent logistic infrastructures, green tech as well as Industry 4.0 and digitization.

Record investment program supports innovation and efficiency

INDUS has launched a record investment program to support continued portfolio growth in 2018. Apart from EUR 50 million set aside for acquisitions at the first and second tier, INDUS has earmarked approx. EUR 88 million for investments in the portfolio companies. "International expansion and efficiency-increasing projects are on the agenda for our portfolio companies. These projects will address the costs and help make the portfolio companies resilient for the future," said Jürgen Abromeit.

Three INDUS portfolio companies have already made acquisitions in the fiscal year to date. In January, AURORA acquired electronics specialist EE Electronic Equipment, while OFA Bamberg signed the contract for the takeover of the operations of a trading firm for medical aids in March 2018. In May, an INDUS investee acquired a renowned supplier of high-quality air-conditioning devices with annual revenues of approx. EUR 9 million. With this strategic acquisition, the portfolio company expands its sales activities in the high-margin business of the refrigeration/air-conditioning trade.

Forecast for 2018 confirmed

Following a successful start to the year, the Board of Management has confirmed the positive outlook for the current fiscal year. "April was a really good month. Sales revenues in the first four months were much better than we had hoped," said Jürgen Abromeit. The INDUS Group projects revenues of between EUR 1.65 billion and EUR 1.70 billion and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of between EUR 154 million and EUR 160 million for the full year. These projections do not include any acquisitions.

All items on the agenda approved by a large majority

The proposals made by the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board were approved by a large majority of the shareholders. They ratified the actions of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board and endorsed the dividend proposal. The shareholders attending INDUS' 2018 Annual Shareholders' Meeting represented roughly 50 % of the voting share capital.

Helmut Späth thanks Jürgen Abromeit for his achievements

Jürgen Abromeit held his last speech at an Annual Shareholders' Meeting in his capacity as CEO of INDUS. He will resign from office on 30 June and be succeeded by Dr. Johannes Schmidt. Supervisory Board Chairman Helmut Späth thanked Jürgen Abromeit for his extremely successful work in the past ten years. "The INDUS Group is doing very well. All objectives the Board of Management has set itself have been more than achieved and fulfilled. Sales revenues and EBIT have increased by almost 50 percent. The market capitalization more than tripled during this period. Over the past six years 31 new member companies have joined the INDUS family. Today, we are a heavyweight in the SDAX."

For further information on the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, the speech by CEO Jürgen Abromeit and the voting results, visit www.indus.de (Investor Relations / Annual Shareholders' Meeting).

