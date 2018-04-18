<
18.04.2018 07:05:18

DGAP-News: Hypoport AG: EUROPACE financial marketplace increases transaction volume in first quarter of 2018

DGAP-News: Hypoport AG / Key word(s): Market Report
Hypoport AG: EUROPACE financial marketplace increases transaction volume in first quarter of 2018

18.04.2018 / 07:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

Volume of transactions in Q1 2018

 

Hypoport: EUROPACE financial marketplace increases transaction volume in first quarter of 2018

- Slight rise in the overall mortgage finance market at the start of 2018

- Independent financial product distributors and the sub-marketplaces for savings banks and cooperative banks once again generate high growth rate

- Transaction volume per sales day exceeds EUR200 million for the first time in Q1 2018

 

Berlin, 18 April 2018: In the first quarter of 2018, the EUROPACE B2B financial marketplace increased its transaction volume* by 11 per cent to EUR13.5 billion (Q1 2017: EUR12.2 billion). The transaction volume per sales day** rose by 15 per cent to EUR214 million (Q1 2017: EUR187 million).

New mortgage finance business in Germany increased by 2.2 per cent overall in the period from January to February 2018, according to Deutsche Bundesbank. Against this backdrop, Ronald Slabke, Chief Executive Officer of Hypoport AG, is satisfied with the EUROPACE performance: "The overall market that is relevant to us went up slightly at the start of the year, driven by the rise in interest rates. We are pleased that EUROPACE has once again outperformed the market by a considerable margin."

The excellent start to the new year can be attributed to increased sales activities for all user groups (independent financial advisors, private banks, savings banks and cooperative banks), with a particularly strong rise in the sales volume for FINMAS, the sub-marketplace for savings banks. The transaction volume of companies within the savings banks group via FINMAS was EUR0.8 billion (Q1 2017: EUR0.4 billion; an increase of 76 per cent). The cooperative banks performed just slightly better than the overall growth of EUROPACE. On the GENOPACE sub-marketplace, they achieved a sales volume of EUR0.4 billion (Q1 2017: EUR0.3 billion; an increase of 16 per cent).

The independent financial product distributors using EUROPACE also made a good start to the new year, reflecting the growing consumer demand for independent financial advice coupled with a broad product range.

"We are expecting the overall market to remain stable throughout 2018. In this sort of market environment, EUROPACE offers our current partners the best option to continue their growth trajectory, and new partners the opportunity to adopt a growth strategy. The EUROPACE financial marketplace makes every advisor more productive, whether they are independent or working in a bank branch. No vendor in Germany can afford to miss out on this competitive advantage," explains Ronald Slabke.

On the product supplier side of the marketplace, the volume of business from institutions in the savings bank sector grew by 67 per cent in the first quarter of 2018 to EUR1.9 billion (Q1 2017: EUR1.1 billion). During the same period, the volume attributable to the cooperative financial network amounted to EUR1.0 billion (Q1 2017: EUR0.8 billion; an increase of 15 per cent). Savings banks and cooperative banks therefore increased their share of financing relative to private banks, which have traditionally been strong in the intermediary market.

* All figures on the volume of financial products processed include cancellations and, consequently, cannot be compared directly with the revenue figures shown, which exclude subsequent cancellations. Neither the revenue nor the earnings generated by Hypoport can be directly extrapolated from the transaction figures given above.

** Sales days are defined as the number of working days without Saturdays, less half of the number of 'bridging days', (i.e. days falling between public holidays and weekends)


Information on Hypoport AG
Hypoport AG is the parent company of the Hypoport Group. The subsidiaries of the Hypoport Group are engaged in the distribution of financial services, facilitated or supported by financial technology ('fintech'), and are divided into four business units.
The Credit Platform business unit operates EUROPACE, which is an online financial marketplace and the largest German software platform offering mortgages, building finance products and personal loans. A fully integrated system links more than 500 partners - banks, insurers and financial product distributors. Several thousand loan brokerage advisors execute some 35,000 transactions per month on EUROPACE, generating a volume of around EUR4 billion. Besides EUROPACE, the FINMAS and GENOPACE sub-marketplaces and the B2B distribution companies Qualitypool and Starpool support the growth of the credit platform.
The Private Clients business unit, made up of the web-based, non-captive financial product distributor Dr. Klein Privatkunden and the consumer comparison portal Vergleich.de, brings together all business models aimed at directly advising consumers on mortgages, insurance or pension products.
The Institutional Clients business unit, operating under the DR. KLEIN Firmenkunden AG brand, is a leading financial service partner to housing companies and commercial property investors.
The Insurance Platform business unit operates Smart InsurTech, a platform for advice, comparison of tariffs and the administration of insurance policies.
Hypoport AG is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, and has more than 1,000 employees. Its shares are listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Deutsche Börse) and have been included in the SDAX since 2015.


Contact
Hypoport AG
Jan H. Pahl
Investor Relations Manager
Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942
Mobil: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19
Email: ir@hypoport.de
www.hypoport.com


Key data on Hypoport's shares
ISIN DE 0005493365
WKN 549336
Stock exchanges symbol HYQ


18.04.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Hypoport AG
Klosterstraße 71
10179 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49/30 42086-0
Fax: +49/30 42086-1999
E-mail: ir@hypoport.de
Internet: www.hypoport.de
ISIN: DE0005493365
WKN: 549336
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

675565  18.04.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=675565&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

