24.04.2018 10:59:57
DGAP-News: Grammer the exclusive supplier for a leading US producer of material handling equipment
DGAP-News: Grammer AG
Grammer the exclusive supplier for a leading US producer of material handling equipment
- Grammer the global supplier for leading producer of material handling equipment in the United States in the future
- Entire range to be fitted with Grammer seating systems
- New-generation premium seating systems available for all material handling equipment
"This partnership with a leading producer of material handling equipment in the United States is a great success for us and marks a major step forward in our efforts to widen our footprint in the United States. Grammer is superbly positioned internationally thanks to its own production facilities in the main economic regions. We already supply the market leaders in material handling equipment from Europe and also the United States. The fact that we are now addressing one quarter of the US market with our products is particularly gratifying for us," says Hartmut Müller, CEO of Grammer. "Given the cross-border consolidation of the market for material handling equipment, we want to grow with our customers outside the American market as well."
Leading producer of innovative integrated seating systems for offroad vehicles
New-generation seats offering even greater comfort
Company profile
With 13,000 employees, Grammer operates in 19 countries around the world.
Grammer shares are listed in the SDAX and traded on the Frankfurt and Munich stock exchanges via the electronic trading system Xetra.
Contact:
GRAMMER AG
Ralf Hoppe
Phone: 0049 9621 66 2200
investor-relations@grammer.com
24.04.2018
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Grammer AG
|Georg-Grammer-Str. 2
|92224 Amberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)9621 66-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)9621 66-1000
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@grammer.com
|Internet:
|www.grammer.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005895403, DE0005895403
|WKN:
|589540, 589540
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
678029 24.04.2018
