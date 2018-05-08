DGAP-News: GN Store Nord A/S: Transactions in relation to share buyback program

|
Announcement NO. 17 May 8, 2018
Transactions in relation to share buyback program
The share buyback program has been initiated in order to reduce the company's share capital and to cover obligations under the long-term incentive program. Under the share buyback program, which runs from May 2, 2018 and will end no later than March 14, 2019, GN intends to buy back shares for an amount of up to DKK 1,000 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period May 2, 2018 - May 7, 2018:
Following the above transactions GN holds a total of 10,911,207 own shares corresponding to a nominal value of DKK 43,644,828 and 7.5% of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the company. Every Tuesday, GN will announce the number and value of repurchased shares in company announcements to Nasdaq Copenhagen.
For further information, please contact:
Or
Rune Sandager
With world leading expertise in the human ear, sound, wireless technology and miniaturization, GN's innovative and intelligent audio solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra and Blueparrott in 100 countries across the world. Founded in 1869, the GN Group today has more than 5,500 employees and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).
