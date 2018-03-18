|
18.03.2018 15:40:01
DGAP-News: GEA AG
|
DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
GEA's CEO will not renew his contract enabling the next generation of leadership
Düsseldorf, March 18, 2018 - Today, the long-standing CEO of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Jürg Oleas (60), has informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr. Helmut Perlet, that he is not seeking to extend his term of office beyond December 31, 2019. Furthermore, Jürg Oleas also suggested to leave from the Executive Board at the Annual General Meeting in April 2019 in order to allow a swift change in leadership.
Corporate Media and Press:
About GEA
18.03.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
|Peter-Müller-Straße 12
|40468 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 9136-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 9136-31087
|E-mail:
|ir@gea.com
|Internet:
|www.gea.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006602006
|WKN:
|660200
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
665351 18.03.2018
Nachrichten zu GEA AGmehr Nachrichten
|
15:40
|DGAP-News: GEA AG (EQS Group)
|
15:40
|DGAP-News: GEA AG (EQS Group)
|
15:39
|Gea Group braucht neuen Vorstandschef (AWP)
|
14:59
|DGAP-Ad hoc: GEA AG (EQS Group)
|
14:59
|DGAP-Ad hoc: GEA AG (EQS Group)
|
12.03.18
|Gea Group setzt sich Ziele für 2022 - Beteiligungen im Fokus (AWP)
|
12.03.18
|Gea Group will operativen Gewinn bis 2022 steigern (AWP)
|
12.03.18
|GEA erhöht trotz Gewinnrückgang Dividende - Marge sollen steigen (Dow Jones)
Analysen zu GEA AGmehr Analysen
|15.03.18
|GEA Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|14.03.18
|GEA Hold
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|13.03.18
|GEA Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|13.03.18
|GEA Neutral
|Citigroup Corp.
|13.03.18
|GEA Neutral
|equinet AG
|15.03.18
|GEA Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|14.03.18
|GEA Hold
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|13.03.18
|GEA Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|13.03.18
|GEA Neutral
|Citigroup Corp.
|13.03.18
|GEA Neutral
|equinet AG
|13.03.18
|GEA Strong Sell
|S&P Capital IQ
|26.01.18
|GEA Verkaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|22.12.17
|GEA Verkaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|22.11.17
|GEA Verkaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|03.11.17
|GEA Strong Sell
|S&P Capital IQ
|15.03.18
|GEA Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|14.03.18
|GEA Hold
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|13.03.18
|GEA Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|13.03.18
|GEA Neutral
|Citigroup Corp.
|13.03.18
|GEA Neutral
|equinet AG
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI und DAX schliessen zum Wochenende fester
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte im Freitagshandel leicht anziehen.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}