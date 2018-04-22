|
DGAP-News: Fresenius Medical Care confirms net income growth target, adjusts 2018 revenue growth target and releases preliminary Q1 figures
"First quarter results are impacted by a shift of calcimimetic drugs from our pharmacy business into the dialysis service business in the U.S. Due to a faster than expected reduction in dosing of those drugs in the controlled clinic environment, we are experiencing a headwind on revenue growth for fiscal 2018," said Rice Powell, CEO of Fresenius Medical Care. "Based on our solid underlying business and the planned phasing of net income growth we confirm our net income growth target for 2018."
Preliminary indicative key figures (IFRS) - first quarter 2018 compared to first quarter 2017, adjusted for IFRS 15
Preliminary first quarter 2018 results
Operating income (EBIT) in the first quarter 2018 reached EUR 497 million. Adjusted for the first quarter effect of the valuation of Sound Physicians' share based payment program in connection with the divestiture of Sound Physicians and for the positive impact of the VA Agreement in Q1 2017 EBIT was up by 3% at constant currency.
Net income3 for the first quarter of 2018 was stable at constant currency at EUR 279 million. Adjusted for the first quarter effect of the valuation of Sound Physicians' share based payment program and the effect of the U.S. Tax Reform in 2018 and for the positive impact of the VA Agreement in Q1 2017, net income was 8% ahead in constant currency of last year's first quarter.
The targets are based on 2017 adjusted for the effect of the IFRS 15 implementation and exclude effects from major transactions such as the planned acquisition of NxStage Medical and the sale of Sound Physicians.
Fresenius Medical Care is the world's largest provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which around 3.2 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment. Through its network of 3,752 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for 320,960 patients around the globe. Fresenius Medical Care is also the leading provider of dialysis products such as dialysis machines or dialyzers. Along with the core business, the company focuses on expanding the range of related medical services in the field of Care Coordination. Fresenius Medical Care is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FME) and on the New York Stock Exchange (FMS).
Disclaimers
