DGAP-News: Fresenius Medical Care confirms net income growth target, adjusts 2018 revenue growth target and releases preliminary Q1 figures

Adjusted revenue growth target in 2018 of 5 to 7% at constant currency expected (previously around 8%) mainly due to recent reduction in dosing of calcimimetic drugs

Reconfirmed reported net income growth target of 13 to 15% at constant currency in 2018

Preliminary indicative first quarter 2018 results impacted by strong currency headwind and positive one-time effect in previous year

"First quarter results are impacted by a shift of calcimimetic drugs from our pharmacy business into the dialysis service business in the U.S. Due to a faster than expected reduction in dosing of those drugs in the controlled clinic environment, we are experiencing a headwind on revenue growth for fiscal 2018," said Rice Powell, CEO of Fresenius Medical Care. "Based on our solid underlying business and the planned phasing of net income growth we confirm our net income growth target for 2018."



Clinical introduction of calcimimetic drugs with impact on revenue growth 2018

The addition of Parsabiv as an injectable calcimimetic drug in the U.S. triggered the move of the corresponding reimbursement for Medicare patients from Part D to Part B. This resulted in a revenue decline in the Company's pharmacy business and a lower than assumed revenue increase in the dialysis service business driven by lower than expected dosing of calcimimetic drugs. It is imperative that drugs are delivered in an efficient and effective manner in Fresenius Medical Care's controlled clinic environment to the patients who benefit from the use of those drugs. The Company actively manages all classes of medications focusing on the quality outcomes for patients and the overall cost to the respective health care system.

Preliminary indicative key figures (IFRS) - first quarter 2018 compared to first quarter 2017, adjusted for IFRS 15

EUR million Q1 2018 Growth

yoy Growth

yoy at cc Revenue 3,976 (10%) 2% Revenue Q1 2017 excluding VA Agreement[1] 3,976 (8%) 4% Operating income (EBIT) 497 (24%) (15%) Operating income (EBIT) adjusted for valuation of the Sound Physicians' share based payments [2]

and excluding VA Agreement Q1 20171 510



510 (22%)



(8%) (13%)



3% Net income[3] 279 (10%) 0% Net income adjusted for valuation of the Sound Physicians' share based payments2

and excluding special items (VA Agreement1, U.S. Tax Reform) 292



244 (5%)



(2%) 5%



8%



For a detailed reconciliation, please refer to the table at the end of the press release.

Preliminary first quarter 2018 results

Revenue in the first quarter 2018 was strongly impacted by headwinds from foreign exchange rates, the expected decline in our North American Care Coordination business and the positive one-time effect in Q1 2017. Revenue came in below the level of the previous year's quarter with EUR 3,976 million. Adjusted for IFRS 15 and at constant currency, revenue increased by 2%, excluding the VA Agreement in Q1 2017 the first quarter growth was 4% at constant currency.

Operating income (EBIT) in the first quarter 2018 reached EUR 497 million. Adjusted for the first quarter effect of the valuation of Sound Physicians' share based payment program in connection with the divestiture of Sound Physicians and for the positive impact of the VA Agreement in Q1 2017 EBIT was up by 3% at constant currency.

Net income3 for the first quarter of 2018 was stable at constant currency at EUR 279 million. Adjusted for the first quarter effect of the valuation of Sound Physicians' share based payment program and the effect of the U.S. Tax Reform in 2018 and for the positive impact of the VA Agreement in Q1 2017, net income was 8% ahead in constant currency of last year's first quarter.



Outlook 2018

Mainly driven by the change in calcimimetic drugs Fresenius Medical Care expects reduced revenue growth of 5 to 7% (previously: around 8%) at constant currency. The company continues to expect reported net income growth of 13 to 15% at constant currency.

The targets are based on 2017 adjusted for the effect of the IFRS 15 implementation and exclude effects from major transactions such as the planned acquisition of NxStage Medical and the sale of Sound Physicians.

Publication and conference call

Fresenius Medical Care will publish the results of the first quarter, as scheduled, on Thursday, May 3, at 7:00 a.m. CET and hold a conference call to discuss the results of the first quarter at 3:30 p.m. CET / 9:30 a.m. EDT. Details will be available on the company's website www.freseniusmedicalcare.com in the "Investors/Events" section. A replay will be available shortly after the call.



-----------

[1] Agreement with the United States Departments of Veterans Affairs and Justice

[2] Initial increase in valuation of the Sound Physicians' share based payment program caused by sale of Sound Physicians

[3] Net income attributable to shareholders of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA



