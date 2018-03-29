|
29.03.2018 08:00:06
DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
|
DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Final Results
FP on track with ACT - preliminary figures for 2017 confirmed
- FP Group publishes the 2017 annual report and its first sustainability report
- Provisional figures for fiscal year 2017 confirmed
- 2017 targets achieved for revenue and EBITDA, and even exceeded for adjusted free cash flow
- Tax-free dividend of 12 cents proposed
- Medium-term goals for 2020 remain in sharp focus
Berlin, 29 March 2018 - Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (FP), the expert in secure mail business and secure digital communication processes, presented its annual report for 2017 today. In it, the company confirms the preliminary figures for fiscal year 2017 published at the beginning of March 2018. Revenue rose to EUR 206.3 million, EBITDA amounted to EUR 26.3 million, and adjusted free cash flow came to EUR 9.9 million.
Adjusted for currency effects, the FP Group's revenue climbed by 2.7% to EUR 208.4 million in fiscal year 2017 and EBITDA by 1.1% to EUR 27.5 million. The company thus met its forecasts for revenue and EBITDA and actually exceeded the forecast for adjusted free cash flow. At the Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2018, the Management Board and Supervisory Board will propose the payment of a tax-free dividend of 12 cents per share. In connection with the ongoing expenses for the ACT growth strategy, the company is thus showing consistency in its dividend policy.
Growth in the core business
Rüdiger Andreas Günther, CEO of the FP Group, explains: "As expected, the franking machine business is offering FP good opportunities for further high-margin growth. We are gaining market share. At the same time, we are ushering our customers from the analogue into the digital age. Data security is and will remain a major issue here. With our experience in cryptography, sensor and actuator technology, and connectivity, we are in an ideal position to unlock the additional potential of our technology in this area."
Fiscal year 2017 was all about the implementation of the ACT growth strategy. Among other things, the international market presence was expanded and eleven additional national variants of the PostBase product family were certified. Marketing began for pioneering digital products and offerings such as FP Sign, a solution for the legally binding digital signing of documents, and discoverFP, the customer portal.
FP becomes faster and more agile
For fiscal year 2018, the FP Group expects revenue to increase slightly year on year. Adjusted for the expenses of the JUMP project, the FP Group also expects a slight year-on-year increase in EBITDA. Owing to growing investment in new products and further ACT measures, the company expects free cash flow for 2018 to be positive but well below the previous year when adjusted for M&A and investments in finance lease assets, and before payments in connection with the JUMP project. The anticipated development of financial performance indicators for fiscal year 2018 is based on the assumption of constant exchange rates.
Sustainable growth
The 2017 annual report published today also documents the company's transformation. It already embodies a culture of innovation, speed and teamwork, which is a prerequisite for the transformation and an important element of the ACT growth strategy. The new, distinctive image of the FP brand is intended to further raise awareness on the market and thus contribute to the achievement of the medium- and long-term targets. The new FP is on its way to becoming the leading service provider for secure mail business and secure digital communication processes.
FP CEO Günther explains: "2017 and 2018 are phases of new beginning and of implementation, with which we will make FP successful in the long term. In 2019, we will have a faster, more flexible and more efficient organization. The outcome of our work is increased profitability. FP is undergoing a radical change. We are reshaping a company with 95 years of successful technology tradition into a smart, forward-looking enterprise. We want to increase revenue to EUR 250 million by as early as 2020. For 2023, FP's 100th anniversary, we are targeting the EUR 400 mark and an EBITDA margin of 20%. By building on our initial success and stepping up the measures already taken, we will use 2018 to prepare for our dynamic and sustainable growth."
For press enquiries, please contact:
About Francotyp-Postalia (FP)
Contact:
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Media Relations
Telephone: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Telefax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-Mail: pr@francotyp.com
29.03.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
|Prenzlauer Promenade 28
|13089 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 220 660 410
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 220 660 425
|E-mail:
|ir@francotyp.com
|Internet:
|www.fp-francotyp.com
|ISIN:
|DE000FPH9000
|WKN:
|FPH900
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
669999 29.03.2018
Nachrichten zu Francotyp-Postalia Holding AGmehr Nachrichten
|
08:00
|DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (EQS Group)
|
08:00
|DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (EQS Group)
|
21.03.18
|DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (EQS Group)
|
21.03.18
|DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (EQS Group)
|
12.03.18
|DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (EQS Group)
|
12.03.18
|DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (EQS Group)
|
06.03.18
|DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (EQS Group)
|
06.03.18
|DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Francotyp-Postalia Holding AGmehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}