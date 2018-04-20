DGAP-News: Formycon AG: Formycon Ranks 7th in the Financial Times List of Europe's 1000 Strongest-Growing Companies

DGAP-News: Formycon AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Formycon AG: Formycon Ranks 7th in the Financial Times List of Europe's 1000 Strongest-Growing Companies



20.04.2018 / 08:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press Release // April 20, 2018

Formycon Ranks 7th in the Financial Times List of Europe's

1000 Strongest-Growing Companies

- Biosimilars developer impresses with sustained sales growth

- Only biotech company in Europe's top ten

- FT1000 placement confirms Formycon's status as a growth champion

Munich - The biosimilars company Formycon has ranked 7th in the FT1000 list compiled by the highly respected business newspaper the Financial Times and data provider Statista, making it the only biotech company to appear in the top ten. The rankings, which have now been compiled for the second time, list Europe's 1,000 strongest-growing companies that have achieved the highest percentage sales growth between the financial years of 2013 and 2016.

This placement represents a further honor in recognition of Formycon's dynamic growth: In 2016 and 2017, Formycon was crowned growth champion in the "Chemistry and Pharmaceuticals" category by the news magazine Focus. Formycon took 1st place in this segment out of 500 companies in Germany.

Dr. Nicolas Combé, board member and CFO of Formycon, said: "We are absolutely delighted by this award and see this as confirmation of our strategic focus. At this stage in the company's life, the financing of our development activities is of central importance. Through existing licensing agreements, a joint venture and our solid liquidity, we are excellently placed and in a very promising position for a biotech company."

Dr. Stefan Glombitza, board member and COO of Formycon, was also thrilled by the company's top-ten placement on the FT1000 list: "The rewarded growth reflects the continuous progress of our biosimilar programs, which we are supporting by a structured organizational development. All these activities are consistently targeting a clear goal: to provide through our biosimilar developments as many patients as possible with access to high-quality therapies and sustainably relieve the financial burden from health systems."

The complete FT1000 list is already available to view online. A special printed edition will appear on April 30, 2018 in the Financial Times.



The overall FT1000 rankings can be found here: https://ig.ft.com/ft-1000/2018/

More information about the rankings can be found at: https://www.ft.com/reports/europes-fastest-growing-companies

About Formycon:

Formycon is a leading, independent developer of high-quality follow-on products for biopharmaceutical medicines known as biosimilars. The company focuses on treatments in ophthalmology, immunology and on other key chronic diseases, covering the entire added value chain from technical development to the clinical phase III and approval. With its biosimilars, Formycon is making a major contribution towards providing as many patients as possible with access to vital and affordable medicines. Formycon currently has four biosimilars in development.

About Biosimilars:

Since their introduction in the 1980s, biopharmaceuticals have revolutionized the treatment of serious diseases such as cancer, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis and eye diseases. In the coming years, many of these biotech drugs will lose their patent protection - and by 2020, medications with revenues of more than USD 100 billion will be off patent. Biosimilars are follow-on versions of biopharmaceuticals, for which exclusivity has expired. They are approved via stringent regulatory pathways in highly regulated markets (such as EU, US, Japan, Canada, Australia) based on proven similarity of the biosimilar with the originator biopharmaceutical reference product. While the global market for biosimilars is currently more than USD 3.0 billion, industry experts expect this figure to grow tenfold by the year 2025. In contrast to traditional generic drugs, the development and production of biosimilars is highly complex and requires specialized expertise.

Contact:

Thorsten Schüller

Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Formycon AG

Fraunhoferstr. 15

82152 Martinsried/Planegg/Germany

phone +49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 150

fax + 49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 110

Thorsten.schueller@formycon.com // www.formycon.com

Disclaimer:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and information which are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, performance of the company, development of the products and the estimates given here.

Such known and unknown risks and uncertainties comprise, among others, the research and development, the regulatory approval process, the timing of the actions of regulatory bodies and other governmental authorities, clinical results, changes in laws and regulations, product quality, patient safety, patent litigation, contractual risks and dependencies from third parties. With respect to pipeline products, Formycon AG does not provide any representation, warranties or any other guarantees that the products will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that they will prove to be commercially exploitable and/or successful.

Formycon AG assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments which differ from those anticipated.

This document neither constitutes an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of Formycon AG. No public offering of securities of Formycon AG will be made nor is a public offering intended.

This document and the information contained therein may not be distributed in or into the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdictions, in which such offer or such solicitation would be prohibited. This document does not constitute an offer for the sale of securities in the United States.