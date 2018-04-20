DGAP-News: Formycon AG: Formycon Ranks 7th in the Financial Times List of Europe's 1000 Strongest-Growing Companies

|
Press Release // April 20, 2018
Formycon Ranks 7th in the Financial Times List of Europe's
- Biosimilars developer impresses with sustained sales growth
- Only biotech company in Europe's top ten
- FT1000 placement confirms Formycon's status as a growth champion
Munich - The biosimilars company Formycon has ranked 7th in the FT1000 list compiled by the highly respected business newspaper the Financial Times and data provider Statista, making it the only biotech company to appear in the top ten. The rankings, which have now been compiled for the second time, list Europe's 1,000 strongest-growing companies that have achieved the highest percentage sales growth between the financial years of 2013 and 2016.
This placement represents a further honor in recognition of Formycon's dynamic growth: In 2016 and 2017, Formycon was crowned growth champion in the "Chemistry and Pharmaceuticals" category by the news magazine Focus. Formycon took 1st place in this segment out of 500 companies in Germany.
Dr. Nicolas Combé, board member and CFO of Formycon, said: "We are absolutely delighted by this award and see this as confirmation of our strategic focus. At this stage in the company's life, the financing of our development activities is of central importance. Through existing licensing agreements, a joint venture and our solid liquidity, we are excellently placed and in a very promising position for a biotech company."
Dr. Stefan Glombitza, board member and COO of Formycon, was also thrilled by the company's top-ten placement on the FT1000 list: "The rewarded growth reflects the continuous progress of our biosimilar programs, which we are supporting by a structured organizational development. All these activities are consistently targeting a clear goal: to provide through our biosimilar developments as many patients as possible with access to high-quality therapies and sustainably relieve the financial burden from health systems."
The complete FT1000 list is already available to view online. A special printed edition will appear on April 30, 2018 in the Financial Times.
