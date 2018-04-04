<
04.04.2018 08:00:11

DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj

DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Decision of the Malta Financial Services Authority to impose an Administrative Penalty on Ferratum Bank p.l.c.

DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges
Ferratum Oyj: Decision of the Malta Financial Services Authority to impose an Administrative Penalty on Ferratum Bank p.l.c.

04.04.2018 / 08:00
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.

Decision of the Malta Financial Services Authority to impose an Administrative Penalty on Ferratum Bank p.l.c.

Helsinki, 4 April 2018 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Ferratum" or the "Group") announces that Ferratum Bank p.l.c., the Maltese banking subsidiary of Ferratum Oyj, has received a notification from the Malta Financial Services Authority ("MFSA") of a decision to impose an administrative penalty of EUR 188,445 for breaching the provisions of Article 17B. (1) and (2) of the Banking Act (Cap. 371 of the Laws of Malta), and the technical criteria on Governance Arrangements and Treatment of Risks specified in paragraphs 1(a)(i), 5(a), 8(a), 14(a), 14(b) and 15(a) of Annex 2B of Banking Rule 12 on The Supervisory Review Process Of Credit Institutions Authorised Under The Banking Act.

The decision concerns certain shortcomings relating to internal governance and treatment of risk that were identified by the MFSA in July and August 2016, as part of the MFSA's Supervisory Examination Programme for Less Significant Institutions. The aim of the MFSA was to assess the risks that emanate from Ferratum Bank p.l.c.'s operations and the procedures adopted to control those risks.

Ferratum Bank p.l.c. has been in active dialogue with the MFSA since the time of the findings. None of the findings required any changes to the financial statements or risk provisions of Ferratum Bank p.l.c., and the MFSA's review has not resulted in any losses for third parties.

The Group regrets that the MFSA has determined to impose an administrative penalty and will continue to cooperate fully with the MFSA.

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a range of banking services, including real time digital payments and transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European markets. Led by its founder, Jorma Jokela, Ferratum has approximately 1.9 million active and former customers who have an account or have been granted one or more loans in the past (as at 31 December 2017), of which over 780,000 customers have an open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months.

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

Contacts:

Ferratum Group
Jussi Mekkonen
CEO Ferratum Bank p.l.c.
T: +358 50 368 7029
E: jussi.mekkonen@ferratumbank.com		  
   

04.04.2018 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj
Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
00520 Helsinki
Finnland
Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com
ISIN: FI4000106299
WKN: A1W9NS
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

671023  04.04.2018 

